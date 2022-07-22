The Brookfield Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame committee has announced those selected to its Class of 2022.
They are William Toby Gibson ‘91), Marquita Hubbard Kemp ‘80, Kaitlyn Nasci-Lang ‘04, Jason Straka ‘90 and Dr. Joe Zuhosky ‘85.
Inductees will be returning to their alma mater Sept. 9 and will be presented to the student body at an assembly. They will also meet with groups of students throughout the day.
The public is invited to attend an induction brunch at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at Tiffany’s Banquet Center.
Adult tickets are $25 and tickets for children ages 5 to 12 are $12. Children under age 5 are free.
Tickets may be purchased at the Brookfield Board of Education Office beginning Aug. 1 or from committee chairperson Diane Riefstahl, 40 Tamplin St., Sharon, Pa., 16146. Checks should be made payable to the Brookfield District Alumni HOF.
Venmo and Zelle payments are also accepted and should be directed to 724-456-2081. Be sure to indicate the number and type of tickets being purchased.
The last day to buy tickets is Aug. 26.
