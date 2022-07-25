The Brookfield Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame committee has announced inductees to its Class of 2022. They are William Toby Gibson ‘91, Marquita Hubbard Kemp ‘80, Kaitlyn Nasci-Lang ‘04, Jason Straka ‘90 and Dr. Joe Zuhosky ‘85.
Inductees will return to their alma mater Sept. 9 and be presented to the student body at an assembly. They will also meet with groups of students throughout the day.
The public is invited to attend abrunch at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at Tiffany’s Banquet Center. Adult tickets are $25. Children ages 5 to 12 are $12. Kids under 5 are free.
Purchase tickets at the Brookfield Board of Education Office beginning Aug. 1 or from committee chairperson Diane Riefstahl, 740 Tamplin St., Sharon, Pa., 16146. Checks should be made payable to Brookfield District Alumni HOF. Venmo and Zelle payments are also accepted, and should be directed to 724-456-2081. Be sure to indicate the number and type of tickets being purchased.
The last day to buy tickets is Aug. 26.
