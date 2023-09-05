GREENVILLE - Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) invites seniors and caregivers to a Senior Expo from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Greenville Alliance Church, 63 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville.
New this year at the expo, seniors will have the opportunity to have a bone density test free of charge. In addition, guests will find a wealth of information and health services provided by state government, as well as local nonprofit and community groups in the area.
Flu shots will be available to everyone, with the VA Butler Health Care System offering them to veterans and a flu shot provider administering the vaccine to all others who are interested. For those planning to receive a flu shot or vaccine, please take Medicare, VA, or insurance card.
The Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52 will be accepting snacks and personal care items for the troops overseas. Items such as eye drops, lip balm, small packs of tissues, toothpaste, toothbrushes, snack crackers, Pringles and beef jerky are always welcome. Also, we will be signing Christmas cards again this year to mail to the troops.
Refreshments, free giveaways, and door prizes will also be offered at the Expo.
There is no need to RSVP for this event. Information: call 724-588-8911, visit www.senatorbrooks.com, or on Facecbook.
