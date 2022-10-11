Buhl Regional Health Foundation partners with local hospitals to provide AEDs to public facilities

The Buhl Regional Health Foundation is working closely with local hospitals to increase cardiac arrest survival rates by distributing AEDs to public facilities where they may most often be needed.
Through a partnership between Buhl Regional Health Foundation, Allegheny Health Network Grove City, Sharon Regional Medical Center and UPMC Horizon and Jameson Foundations, community organizations and groups that qualify can apply to receive an AED and orientation at no cost along with Hands Only CPR training if requested. David Tupponce, MD of AHN Grove City said, “This critically important initiative is a prime example of the collaborative spirit among healthcare providers across Mercer County, and we are pleased to have a role in providing training in the use of the AED’s that will be distributed. I can think of no more valuable investment in this potentially lifesaving cause than to offer up the knowledge and expertise of our remarkable clinical staff to help ensure its success.”
An Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a device designed to deliver an electric shock to people experiencing cardiac arrest, restoring the heart rhythm to normal. AEDs can be used by people who are not healthcare professionals, providing a tool that can save lives before first responders arrive on the scene of an emergency. “We know AEDs save lives. There are several examples throughout the Valley of people who are alive because AEDs were accessible. In fact, at our 2022 EMS Awards Banquet, we honored a pharmacist from a local grocery store who recently utilized an accessible AED and recognized the patient who is alive today because of the pharmacist’s quick actions. By partnering with the Buhl Regional Health Foundation on AED training, we can help ensure that people in Mercer County have speedy access to these lifesaving devices in more locations throughout our community,” said Robert Rogalski, President, Sharon Regional Medical Center.
According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, approximately 356,000 people in the US each year experience a cardiac arrest out of the hospital, and nine out of ten dies. However, when bystanders intervene immediately, survival rates double or triple. For many nonprofit organizations, the cost of purchasing an AED is a barrier to their access of this life-saving piece of equipment. “The UPMC Horizon and Jameson Foundations are proud to partner with the Buhl Regional Health Foundation in helping source and deliver AEDs to local businesses and organizations. Excellence in community health does not happen by accident. It requires deliberate and visionary investment in efforts that can save lives and help people have access to the resources and facilities they need to stay healthy. This program is precisely such an investment and a testament to the desire of local healthcare organizations to invest in the people who live, work and travel within our region. We look forward to collaborating with Buhl Regional Health Foundation and the participants in this program in helping it be a success,” said Adam Nowland, Executive Director of the UPMC Horizon and Jameson Foundations.
Nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)(3) status or that operate under the fiscal sponsorship of a tax-exempt non-profit, including schools, churches and public organizations within the Foundation’s service area, qualify for the program. Supply chain issues have slowed the delivery, however BRHF is still accepting applications and will be fulfilled as soon as AEDs are available. If your organization would benefit from acquiring an AED, submit your application at https://buhlregionalhealthfoundation.org/programs/aed/.
