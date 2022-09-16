The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a virtual Veteran Town Hall at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 to discuss the PACT Act. Butler VA leadership will discuss and answer questions about the act’s expanded enrollment opportunities for health care through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and new presumptive conditions for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and Post-9/11 conflicts.
This virtual town hall is for veterans, but family members, caregivers, and interested community members are also invited to join this public event.
To join the discussion, visit www.veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/onstage/g.php?MTID=e3246854d288df32d9cca206f5bcb7085. Event number: 27613243617. Event Password: bhTtgyJ@232, or call (404)-397-1596.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.