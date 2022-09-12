BROOKFIELD – Over 40 people who have suffered loss due to suicide released “Butterflies of Hope” in their loved ones’ memories at the green in Brookfield Center on Saturday morning.
The event was organized by Trumbull County LOSS, a local nonprofit offering outreach services to survivors of those who have died by suicide, and was held in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day.
Trumbull County LOSS co-coordinators Amy Zell and Terri Ann Naughton, as well as Help Hotline Crisis Center representative Cathy Grizinksi, spoke at the top of Saturday morning’s event.
Grizinksi thanked those present for contributing to the recently created 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a national system providing 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors via phone, text or chat.
“You helped make 988 possible,” Grizinski said.
Naughton, meanwhile, reminded the assembled mourners that the most important thing they can do is go on living.
“We’re human beings,” Naughton said. “The important thing is that we just be.”
Zell – who also works as Suicide Postvention Activities Coordinator for a Columbus-based nonprofit called LOSS Community Services – said she always starts by thanking those present and reminding them they are not alone.
“That’s the biggest thing,” she said.
Though it may seem strange, given the somber subject matter of such gatherings, Zell said she always feels enthusiastic when a group of survivors is able to get together.
“I’m so grateful that everybody comes together to connect,” Zell said, adding that resources like this weren’t easy to come by when Zell lost her son Tyler to suicide at the age of 16 more than a decade ago. “In our area at that time, there was no support group that we could go to.”
Survivors not only struggle with grief from such a loss, Zell said, but often find themselves having to redefine their sense of identity.
“You have to figure out who you are in relation to losing someone who took a lot of you with them,” Zell said. “We don’t want people to have to go through that alone.”
Studies show that about 135 people are affected by the average suicide, says Zell.
“That puts 135 people at risk,” she says, noting that the suicide of a loved one leaves survivors more likely to meet the same fate… making Naughton’s message to “just be” all the more crucial.
Upcoming programs
Trumbull County LOSS will start its latest 10-week support group Sept. 22. Zell said, which will help teach survivors about grief, and that they “are not alone in what they’re feeling.”
The group will also begin offering QPR training, which stands for “Question, Persuade and Refer” – a method aimed at connecting those struggling with suicidal thoughts with professionals who are qualified to help them.
“It teaches you how to ask someone if they are suicidal,” Zell said, a question many people have difficulty articulating, as well as how to connect them with resources like Trumbull County LOSS.
“A lot of people say, ‘Call me any time’ – that’s extremely common,” she said. “The best thing is to refer them to someone qualified to help them. So please. Please let someone know that we are here.”
Those who wish to know more about Trumbull County LOSS and its programs – including about resources available in other states and counties – should check out the group's website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profiles. They can be reached by phone at 330-506-1232 or email at tclossteam@gmail.com.
‘Taking wishes to heaven’
“The butterfly means different things to different people,” Zell said. “I talk to my butterfly, and tell him to take my love to Tyler,”
Other people see the ritual as a symbol of transition or transformation. Others, still, feel the creatures will carry their wishes to heaven.
Grizinski says the butterfly, in its beauty, is a symbol of the transition all who have lost a loved one to suicide must go through.
“There’s still something beautiful about us,” Grizinski said. “Even though we’ve gone through a change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.