CAMPUS NEWS
Emily Schlegel named to President's Honor List at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Emily Schlegel of West Middlesex, was named to the fall 2022 President's Honor List at the University of South Carolina, where she is a sophomore music education major. The graduate of West Middlesex High School performs with the university concert choir and is an operatic soprano.
Parents are Bruce and Jennifer Schlegel of West Middlesex, and grandparents are Debra Schall of West Middlesex and Bruce and Nancy Schlegel of Sharpsville.
The USC President's List recognizes students with a grade point average of 4.0 earned on a minimum 12 credited semester hours.
Emma Gruver named to Dean's List at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. - Emma Gruver of Hermitage has been named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven.
The Dean's List honor at Lock Haven recognizes the achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation.
Gianna Labbiento named to Dean's List at Miami University
OXFORD, Ohio - Gianna Labbiento of Sharon was named to the Dean's List at Miami University for the 2022-23 fall semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean's List recognizing academic performance.
Labbiento is earning a Bachelor of Arts in biology, premedical studies.
Greenville resident named to Mansfield Dean's List
MANSFIELD, Pa. - Donald Davis of Greenville has been named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Mansfield, a campus of Commonwealth University, where he is studying toward a Bachelor of Science degree in cell and molecular biology program.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be attending the university full-time and attain at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Evans on Dean's List at Kennesaw State
KENNESAW, Ga. - Connor Evans of Hermitage has been named to Kennesaw State University's fall 2022 Dean's List in recognition of academic achievement.
Majoring in management-interest, Evans is among more than 7,600 students named to the fall list. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.
