DEAN’S LISTS
• Marina Tomasello, a graduate of Sharon High School, was named to the University of New Mexico’s Dean’s List. She is a senior architecture major.
• Cody May of Greenville has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., where he is majoring in health science. Cody is a graduate of Kennedy Catholic High School. To qualify, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.