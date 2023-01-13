Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 3:47 pm
Penn State Extension's Master Gardener "Come Grow with Us" program scheduled for today, Saturday, January 14, is cancelled.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.