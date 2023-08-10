Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, which provides professional counseling and adoption services as well as programs that educate, affirm, and support individuals of all faiths in northwest Pennsylvania, has announced it has been reaccredited by the national Council on Accreditation (COA).
“This is a wonderful affirmation of our work,” said CEO Dawn Joy. “The COA recognizes our work ‘as a provider that continues to successfully implement high performance standards’ and delivers ‘the highest quality of services to all of its stakeholders.’”
The designation is the result of a process that included self-study, observations and recommendations of peer reviews and an on-site visit. Among the offerings covered by the accreditation are outpatient drug and alcohol counseling, adoption and pregnancy services, counseling and mental health services and refugee resettlement services.
The Council on Accreditation says its process is designed to help organizations consistently strive for and achieve new levels of excellence.
Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services has been serving those in need throughout the 13 counties of northwest Pennsylvania for 70 years.
For more information about this community resource, visit https://www.cccas.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.