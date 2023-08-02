Students of the Shenango Valley Catholic School System in Hermitage will have updated theology resources thanks to funding from the Catholic Foundation ofNorthwest Pennsylvania. A $2,700 grant will purchase new and updated theology textbooks, teacher manuals, and starter kits for 10th and 12th grades, while a $2,400 grant will purchase children’s bibles for kindergarten through sixth grade students at Saint John Paul II Elementary School.
Referencing the goals of the theology program at the school, grant applicant Angela Surano commented that “our hope is that our students learn and appreciate the teachings of Christ and that they carry this with them into adulthood. We also hope that they share these teachings within their own families and communities in order to spread God's Word.”
These grants from the Catholic Foundation are possible because of donations to the Foundation’s Education Endowment. “It’s wonderful to see these endowments funding impactful projects throughout our regional Catholic community,” says Bob Crowley, chair of the Catholic Foundation board of directors. “As steward of these endowed funds, the Catholic Foundation is carrying out the wishes of faithful Catholic donors who came before us. We celebrate them along with the good works made possible by these grants.”
The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania is an independent 501(c)(3) corporation and the only community foundation in northwest Pennsylvania guided by Catholic values.
Visit www.MyCatholicFoundation.org for more information.
