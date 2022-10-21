Chestnut Ridge honors pastor for 40 years service

HUBBARD - Chestnut Ridge Church of God honored its pastors, Rob and Missi McFarland, with a 40th anniversary day of celebration on Oct. 9.
Pastor Rob and Missi began their ministry in Hubbard on Nov. 14, 1982. The day of celebration began with a continental breakfast and extended morning worship service. The service kicked off with Pastor Rob and Missi singing three special selections, followed by a time of worship and praise.
Four individuals from the congregation spoke of Pastor Rob’s ministry at Chestnut Ridge Church. They were Pastor Don Peace, Pastor Lawrence Thomas, Pastor Jeff Tjader, and church Treasurer Sue Burns. Pastor Rob also sang a duet with his daughter, Olivia McFarland Powell, “More Than Wonderful.”
Featured speaker for the morning service was Pastor Vernon Maddox, former state pastor for Ohio Ministries of the Church of God. Pastor Rob, at the age of four, was the ring-bearer in Pastor Maddox’s wedding.
The celebration concluded with a banquet in their honor at Tiffany’s Banquet Center.
Following the meal, Pastor Peace served as emcee. Speakers at the banquet included Pastor Jim Mashburn, retired; Pastor Russell Penn, Second Missionary Baptist Church, Farrell; Pastor Phil Roland, Sheepfold Ministries, Sharon; Pastor Bill Beck, Bedford, Pa.; and Pastor David Guess, Amsterdam Community Church of God, Amsterdam, Ohio.
There were also a number of extemporaneous speakers from the floor. Three presentations were made. They were an engraved crystal commemorative plaque, a proclamation from the city of Springfield, Ohio, Pastor Rob and Missi’s hometown, declaring Sunday, Oct. 9 as “Pastor Rob Day” in the city of Springfield; and a financial gift from the church and other contributors. It was a great day for the McFarlands and Chestnut Ridge Church.
Pastor Rob was also presented a proclamation from Mayor Ben Kyle of Hubbard on Oct. 3 during a meeting of the city council.
