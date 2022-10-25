The Mercer Salvation Army is accepting applications for Christmas assistance for people in the 16137 zip code.
Christmas gifts for children ages 0 to 13 and boxes of canned foods for households not having a regular food pantry, will be provided.
Applications can be completed at the United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler St., Mercer, from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 27, Nov. 3, and Nov. 10.
Applicants need to show a current photo ID, birth certificates for children under 18, and household income information.
Information: 724-893-6031.
