BRIEFLY
Tennis shoe ministry starts Monday at Chestnut Ridge
A ministry to provide free tennis shoes to area children and youth will be offered from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard.
The event is for children in kindergarten through 12th grade in Hubbard, Brookfield, Liberty, Girard, Sharon, Hermitage, Sharpsville, Farrell, and West Middlesex.
Student must be present and accompanied by an adult, who must provide identification and a current utility bill.
SV Baptist Church hosts singing group on Sunday
Shenango Valley Baptist Church will present the music of Trae and Whitney, a nationally-known singing group, at 11 a.m. Sunday (8-13-23) in the church, 40 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage. All are welcome.
For information or to arrange transportation, contact Pastor Dr. Phillip Cooper at 724-734-1648.
Living Hope hosts community Bible Study
Living Hope Fellowship of Sharon hosts a community Bible study at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Friday of each month at Covenant Presbyterian Church on East State Street near the Buhl Club. All are welcome.
Living Hope is led by Pastor Ben Ward and is overseen by Covenant Church in Grove City. “We hope to be a witness to the good news of God’s grace in Jesus Christ to restore the relationships between people and God, as well as one another,” Ward said.
Info: call 609-439-1129, email ward.1@opc.org or visit LivingHopeSharon.org.
Prayer in the City planned Saturday in Sharon
Prayer in the City will be offered from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in the area of Quaker Steak and Lube, downtown Sharon. The event will feature pastors, prayer warriors, and a praise team.
All are invited. Info: Pastor Lisa McCoy at 724-418-1560.
Our Freedom Chapel invites all to worship
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 N. Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, is a non-denominational, Bible-based body of believers that meets for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Church is also available.
Discipleship/Ekklesia Class meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information, contact the church at 724-734-3176. A Christ-centered weekly message can be heard by calling 724-588-2300, option 1, or 724-458-5800, option 1.
Remnant Lighthouse prayer, worship Sunday
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, offers an encounter worship service starting with prayer at 11 a.m. Sundays in the newly renovated conference room at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. The new space will be consecrated for ongoing weekly Sunday worship morning church service by Apostle Patricia Tatum and her congregation from New Life Covenant Church.
Light refreshments will follow worship.
There is also a Zoom prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays. Dial in to 1-646-558-8656 with Zoom ID 2186397509# and passcode 123456. Info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries.
Orangeville Baptist hosts men's event Saturday
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will host a men's event Saturday at Western Reserve Fish and Game in Mercer. All men are welcome.
The next clothing and housewares giveaway is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 2, the same day as the Rt. 7 garage sales.
A diaper table will remain in the back of the church until the end of August to donate diapers to the Williamson family.
The next men's prayer breakfast will be 10 a.m. Aug. 26.
A Fellowship Car Run will be Aug. 27 to picnic at Mill Creek Park. See Andrea for more information.
The church will participate in the Buhl Day Parade on Sept. 4 and Movie Night is Sept. 15.
OBC offers Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday services are available on Facebook or YouTube.
Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study begins at 7 p.m. Bible study can be found on Facebook.
Pastor Harley Williams can be contacted at 330-718-0119.
Unity Centre offers sound therapy sessions
Unity Spiritual Centre Girard welcomes back Maria and Calvin Wagner of the Center for Sound Therapy, with the first of four sessions starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday (8-16-23) at 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, in Liberty Township. The last session will be Nov. 15.
“Sound Therapy has been used for centuries by many different cultures for balance or healing,” said Roger Juntunen, facilitator for the event.
Dress comfortably and take pillows or blankets. There will also be a Fellowship Hour with finger food starting at 6 p.m.
All events are open to the public. Love offerings will be accepted. Covid protocols will be followed.
Info: 330-539-0122.
