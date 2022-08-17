BRIEFLY
‘Unite for Recovery’ event planned for SaturdayLocal churches and community groups will “unite for recovery” at 1355 S. Center St. Ext. in Grove City from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday(8-20-22).
Organizers aim to end the stigma and shame of trauma, mental illness, and addiction issues.
There will be free food and prizes, with more than 20 tables, testimonies and music by Ben Acor, Kyle Costal, and Principle 8. All are welcome. Information: 724-992-9668 or 814-282-9358.
Mercer Trinity Church continues music seriesTrinity Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Market St., Mercer, continues its summer music series Sunday with instrumentalist Dana Eade. Upcoming music: Leah Bortz, vocal, Aug. 28; Larry Moose, mountain dulcimer, Sept. 4.
Faith Presbyterian plans outdoor worship, picnicFaith Presbyterian Church, located at 2370 N. Hermitage Road, will host an outdoor worship service and picnic at 11 a.m. Aug. 28. Everyone is welcome. Stop in and get to know us!
Baptisms Sunday at Orangeville Baptist Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will offer baptism during the 11 a.m. worship this Sunday. Anyone interested should contact Pastor Harley.
The church is always collecting food for its pantry and clothing of all sizes and housewares for its community giveaway.
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, with worship at 11 a.m.
Bible study and prayer starts at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Ladies Bible Study will resume after Labor Day.
Next men’s breakfast is 10 a.m. Aug. 27. All men are welcome. The church will also participate in the Buhl Day Parade. All are welcome to join in the fun. Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meetSharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is today. All are welcome.
Living Faith Christian Church announces services
Worship service at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome.
For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Our Freedom Chapel announces services
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays and Children’s Church. Free bakery bread and coffee are available to the public. Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. Call 724-588-2300 for a Christ-inspired message.
