Rescheduled youth event is Sept. 3 at S. Py. church
All children and teenagers are invited to a back-to-school event from 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 3 at South Pymatuning Community Church, 3400 Tamarack Drive, Sharpsville. The Super Soaker Slide Gathering was rescheduled due to poor weather conditions during the church's Christmas in July camp/VBS.
Adult volunteers will staff the outing, but parents are encouraged to stay. No pre-registration is required.
Information: 724-962-4601 or check event details on the church’s Facebook page.
South Pymatuning Community Church provides Sunday worship services at 10:30 a.m., as well as Bible Study and learning opportunities.
Pastor is David Searle.
Living Hope hosts community Bible Study
Living Hope Fellowship of Sharon hosts a community Bible study at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Friday of each month at Covenant Presbyterian Church on East State Street near the Buhl Club. All are welcome.
Living Hope is led by Pastor Ben Ward and is overseen by Covenant Church in Grove City. “We hope to be a witness to the good news of God’s grace in Jesus Christ to restore the relationships between people and God, as well as one another,” Ward said.
Info: call 609-439-1129, email ward.1@opc.org or visit LivingHopeSharon.org.
Our Freedom Chapel invites all to worship
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 N. Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, is a non-denominational, Bible-based body of believers that meets for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Church is also available.
Discipleship/Ekklesia Class meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information, contact the church at 724-734-3176. A Christ-centered weekly message can be heard by calling 724-588-2300, option 1, or 724-458-5800, option 1.
Remnant Lighthouse prayer, worship Sunday
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49, Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, offers an encounter worship service starting with prayer at 11 a.m. Sundays in Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Service begins at 11:30 a.m.
A Zoom prayer gathering is 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Dial in to 1-646-558-8656 with Zoom ID 2186397509 and passcode 123456.
Info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries.
Orangeville Baptist announces events
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will sponsor its next clothing and housewares giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 2, the same day as the Rt. 7 garage sales.
A diaper table will remain in the back of the church until the end of August to donate diapers to the Williamson family.
The next men’s prayer breakfast will be 10 a.m. Saturday.
A Fellowship Car Run will be Sunday to picnic at Mill Creek Park. See Andrea for more information.
The church will participate in the Buhl Day Parade on Sept. 4 and Movie Night is 7 p.m. Sept. 15.
OBC offers Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday services are available on Facebook or YouTube.
Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study begins at 7 p.m. Bible study can be found on Facebook.
Pastor Harley Williams can be contacted at 330-718-0119.
