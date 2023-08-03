BRIEFLY
Living Hope hosts community Bible Study
Living Hope Fellowship of Sharon hosts a community Bible study at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Friday of each month at Covenant Presbyterian Church on East State Street near the Buhl Club. All are welcome.
Living Hope is led by Pastor Ben Ward and is overseen by Covenant Church in Grove City. “We hope to be a witness to the good news of God’s grace in Jesus Christ to restore the relationships between people and God, as well as one another,” Ward said.
Info: call 609-439-1129, email ward.1@opc.org or visit LivingHopeSharon.org.
Prayer in the City
planned in Sharon
Prayer in the City will be offered from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in the area of Quaker Steak and Lube, downtown Sharon. The event will feature pastors, prayer warriors, and a praise team.
All are invited. Info: Pastor Lisa McCoy at 724-418-1560.
Our Freedom Chapel
invites all to worship
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 N. Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, is a non-denominational, Bible-based body of believers that meets for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Church is also available.
Discipleship/Ekklesia Class meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information, contact the church at 724-734-3176. A Christ-centered weekly message can be heard by calling 724-588-2300, option 1, or 724-458-5800, option 1.
Remnant Lighthouse prayer, worship SundayRemnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, offers an encounter worship service starting with prayer at 11 a.m. Sundays in the newly renovated conference room at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. The new space will be consecrated for ongoing weekly Sunday worship morning church service by Apostle Patricia Tatum and her congregation from New Life Covenant Church.
Light refreshments will follow worship.
There is also a Zoom prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays. Dial in to 1-646-558-8656 with Zoom ID 2186397509# and passcode 123456. Info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries.
Orangeville Baptist
plans services, events
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday services are available on Facebook or YouTube.
Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study begins at 7 p.m.
A Fellowship Car Run will be Aug. 27 to picnic at Mill Creek Park. See Andrea for more information.
Pastor Harley Williams can be contacted at 330-718-0119.
