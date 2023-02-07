BRIEFLY
Central Christian serving free breakfast Saturday
A free, hot, fresh community breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday (2-11-23) at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage. Breakfasts are served every second and fourth Saturday and all are welcome.
Info: 724-347-1703.
Orangeville Baptist spring giveaway is Saturday
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, offers Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible study is 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Sunday service is available to view on Facebook and YouTube. Pastor is Harley Williams.
Ladies Bible study meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays. A Valentine’s dinner will be served at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations are requested. The next men’s breakfast is 10 a.m. Feb. 25.
“7 Minutes of Scripture” with Pastor Barry McLaughlin can be viewed on YouTube.
The church continues to collect clothing and household goods for its community giveaways. Donations can be dropped off from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays.
OBC is handicapped accessible by a ramp on the parking lot side of the church.
Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Hubbard Nazarene presents Jonathan White in concert
Jonathan White will present concerts in both the 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services at Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane Drive, S.E., Hubbard, Ohio, on Sunday (2-12-23).
White has sung at the Grand Ole Opry and with the Bill Gaither Homecoming Concert Series, as well as the little church down the street. The performances are open to the public. A love offering for Jonathan’s ministry will be received. There will also be CDs of his music available to purchase.
Community Baptist to observe Black History Month
Community Baptist Church, 1013 Emerson Ave., Farrell, will observe Black History Month with "An Afternoon of Poetry, Arts, Percussions" at 4 p.m. Feb. 19. The event features local artists, poetry, readings, and African drumming.
This is an open door event and all are welcome. Cultural dress is encouraged. Pastor is the Rev. Troy Hunter.
Remnant Lighthouse holds encounter worship services
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., offers an encounter worship service with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones starting at 11 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 26 with prayer at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
There is also a prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom with ID 218 639 7509 and passcode 123456. To dial in, call 646-558-8656, 218-639-7509. Info: 724-979-4919.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meet
Sharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is Feb. 17.
Our Freedom Chapel announces services
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays. Free bread and coffee are available. Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. For a brief weekly message, call 724-588-2300, option 1. Pastor Cary Parsons can be reached at 724-734-3176.
Services set at Living Faith Christian Church
Services at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Villa Maria Center presents ‘Coffee and Contemplation’
Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center on Evergreen Road in Pulaski offers “Coffee and Contemplation,” a series focused on a variety of spiritual and holistic topics, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 21.
Mary Stanco, HM, will present this month’s session in person and via Zoom on the topic “Deep Winter Silence.”
Cost is $7 per person, with an optional lunch for an additional $5.
Registration and further information: visit vmesc.org or by calling 724-964-8886.
Unity Centre to offer sound therapy session
The Unity Spiritual Centre Girard welcomes back Maria and Calvin Wagner of the Center for Sound Therapy. Sessions begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 15, May 17, Aug. 16, and Nov. 15 at 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, Liberty Township.
Dress comfortably and take pillows or blankets if desired. A fellowship hour begins at 6 p.m. prior to each session.
Also at Unity, regular sessions in meditation will be offered on the second Sunday of each month beginning Feb. 12. Sessions begin at 12:30 p.m. following regular worship service.
Guide will be Bryan Baskett, a Reiki Master trained in the Peruvian shamanic traditions of Munay-Ki and an instructor of Shuai Chiao, an ancient style of Kung-Fu. Both events are open to the public and good will offerings will be accepted. Information: 330-539-0122.
