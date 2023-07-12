BRIEFLY
Worship in the Park Saturday in Farrell
International Brotherhood of Christian Men will present its annual "Worship in the Park" at 5 p.m. Saturday at Veteran Square Park in Farrell.
Theme is "Reaching the World for Christ" and features Elder Keith Burly of Whole Truth Ministries in New Castle; Supt. Tyrone Steel of Greater Mt. Zion COGIC; music by Hour of Power Praise Team, Robyn Dobie-Allen Worship and Friends, and Louis Taylor; and food by T&K Concessions.
All are welcome to attend this festive worship experience.
Orangeville Baptist plans free giveaway, VBS, events
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will sponsor its clothing and household giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (7-15-23). Take boxes and bags to carry home treasures. All items are free.
OBC will host Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 21 and 22 at the church. Theme is, "Pets Unleashed, Where Jesus Cares for You." A light meal will be provided. VBS will close during the 11 a.m. worship service on July 23 followed by a VBS roundup from 1 to 3 p.m. in the park across the street from the church, which will include a bounce house, games and food. All are welcome.
The annual car show is 1 to 3 p.m. July 23 in Andy Dorick Park located on the corner of Rt. 609 and Orangeville Road.
Men's Prayer Breakfast is 10 a.m. July 29 and the next Fellowship Car Run will be Aug. 27 to picnic at Mill Creek Park. See Andrew for more information about the car run.
OBC offers Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday services are available on Facebook or YouTube.
Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study begins at 7 p.m.
Pastor Harley Williams can be contacted at 330-718-0119.
Our Freedom Chapel invites all to worship
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 N. Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, is a non-denominational, Bible-based body of believers that meets for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Children's Church is also available.
Discipleship/Ekklesia Class meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information, contact the church at 724-734-3176. A Christ-centered weekly message can be heard by calling 724-588-2300, option 1, or 724-458-5800, option 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.