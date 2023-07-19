BRIEFLY
Remnant Lighthouse prayer, worship Sunday
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, offers an encounter worship service starting with prayer at 11 a.m. Sundays in the newly renovated conference room at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. The new space will be consecrated for ongoing weekly Sunday worship morning church service by Apostle Patricia Tatum and her congregation from New Life Covenant Church.
Light refreshments will follow worship.
There is also a Zoom prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays. Dial in to 1-646-558-8656 with Zoom ID 2186397509# and passcode 123456. Info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries.
Orangeville Baptist VBS starts today
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will host Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today and tomorrow at the church. Theme is, “Pets Unleashed, Where Jesus Cares for You.” A light meal will be provided. VBS will close during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday followed by a Sunday School Roundup from 1 to 3 p.m. in the park across the street from the church, which will include a bounce house, games and food. All are welcome.
The annual car show is 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in Andy Dorick, at State Route 609 and Orangeville Road.
Men’s Prayer Breakfast is 10 a.m. July 29 and the next Fellowship Car Run will be Aug. 27 to picnic at Mill Creek Park. See Andrea for more information about the car run.
OBC offers Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday services are available on Facebook or YouTube.
Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study begins at 7 p.m.
Pastor Harley Williams can be contacted at 330-718-0119.
Our Freedom Chapel invites all to worship
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 N. Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, is a non-denominational, Bible-based body of believers that meets for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Church is also available.
Discipleship/Ekklesia Class meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information, contact the church at 724-734-3176. A Christ-centered weekly message can be heard by calling 724-588-2300, option 1, or 724-458-5800, option 1.
