Second Baptist welcomes evangelist Sunday
Second Baptist Church, 4 High St., Sharpsville, welcomes Evangelist Jones as the speaker for Missionary Sunday at 11:15 a.m. this week (7-30-23). She attends Christian Community Church.
Host pastor of Second Baptist is the Rev. Kelvin L. Jordan.
All are welcome.
VBS next week at New and Living Way
Vacation Bible School will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday next week at New and Living Way Church, 840 Highland Road, Sharon, for children ages five through 13. Dinner is included.
Theme is "Babylon - Daniel's Captivity."
For more information and to register, call 724-301-3064. Prior registration is preferred to prepare for dinner.
Pastor of New and Living Way is Elder Lisa McCoy and Bishop A. J. McCoy serves as prelate and chief apostle.
Our Freedom Chapel invites all to worship
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 N. Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, is a non-denominational, Bible-based body of believers that meets for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Church is also available.
Discipleship/Ekklesia Class meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information, contact the church at 724-734-3176. A Christ-centered weekly message can be heard by calling 724-588-2300, option 1, or 724-458-5800, option 1.
Remnant Lighthouse prayer, worship Sunday
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, offers an encounter worship service starting with prayer at 11 a.m. Sundays in the newly renovated conference room at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. The new space will be consecrated for ongoing weekly Sunday worship morning church service by Apostle Patricia Tatum and her congregation from New Life Covenant Church.
Light refreshments will follow worship.
There is also a Zoom prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays. Dial in to 1-646-558-8656 with Zoom ID 2186397509# and passcode 123456. Info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries.
Orangeville Baptist men's breakfast Saturday
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will host its monthly men's breakfast at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. All men are invited.
The next Fellowship Car Run will be Aug. 27 to picnic at Mill Creek Park. See Andrea for more information about the car run.
OBC offers Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday services are available on Facebook or YouTube.
Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study begins at 7 p.m.
Pastor Harley Williams can be contacted at 330-718-0119.
