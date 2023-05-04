BRIEFLY
Remnant Lighthouse hosting encounter worship
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, offers an encounter worship service starting with prayer at 11 a.m. Sundays at the Quality Inn. All are welcome.
Orangeville Baptist plans trivia night Saturday
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, offers worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday service is available to view on Facebook and YouTube. Pastor is Harley Williams.
Prayer and Bible study is 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
“Music to My Ears” trivia night will be 6 p.m. Saturday.
The clothing and housewares giveaway is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at the church.
“7 Minutes of Scripture” with Pastor McLaughlin can be viewed on YouTube. Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study meets tonight
Sharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is tonight.
Prayerthon fundraiser at Word Centered Fellowship
Freed2LeadMinistries, an affiliate of Breath of Life Tabernacle, will host a Prayerthon 2023 fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Word Centered Fellowship, 710 Carnegie Ave., Sharon.
Calls will be taken at 833-633-1078 throughout the day to receive prayer requests and monetary gifts for this fundraiser.
Money can be donated by CashAPP to $ApostleJLCampbell or givelify~Freed2LeadMinistries. Apostle Jennifer L. Campbell is the coordinator and pastor of Freed2LeadMinistries Outreach Ministry.
Participants are Pastor Nick Singelis II at 10 a.m.; Pastor Donna Heard at 11 a.m.; Minister Tim Harrison at 11:30 a.m.; Evang. Doreen Edgerson at noon; Evang. Pam Logan at 12:30 p.m.; Rev. Deborah Lewis Sanders at 1 p.m.; Evang. Janire Croom at 1:30 p.m.; Minister Sherise Newell at 2 p.m.; Prophet Diane Thomas at 2:30 p.m.; Apostle Jennifer L. Campbell at 3 p.m.; Deacon Kimberly Saunders at 3:30 p.m.; Minister Brian Copeland at 4 p.m.; Holly Nogay as Psalmist; Elder Berry Holloway, III, testimony; and Bro. Marcell Chambers.
Everyone is welcome to attend the service all day. Info: 724-685-1655.
Handbell concert Sunday at Tower Church
A joint handbell concert is planned for 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City.
The joint concert will include the Revelation Ringers from Grove City College, the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church, the Celebration Community Ringers, and featuring handbell soloist Sue Garton.
Ruth A.M.E. Zion Church hosts Women’s Day celebration
Ruth A.M.E. Zion Church, 95 Connelly Blvd., Sharon, invites all to upcoming “Women’s Day” celebrations. A brunch with free will offering is 11 a.m. May 13 with message by the Rev. Teresa Jefferson, associate pastor of Word Centered Fellowship Presbyterian Church, Sharon.
The Women’s Day Sunday morning service begins at 11 a.m. with message by the Rev. Michele Askerneese, pastor of The Valley Church, Hermitage.
The Women’s Day theme is “Powerful Praying Women: Redeeming the Time”; taken from I Peter 4:7. All are invited with a special invitation to men.
Info: Chris Townsend at 724-301-1539.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.