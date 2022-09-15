BRIEFLY
Free concert Sept. 25 at SV Baptist Church
Shenango Valley Baptist Church, 40 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage, will present a free concert at 6 p.m. Sept. 25, featuring Daryl Mosley, veteran of The Grand Ole Opry, storyteller, and two-time songwriter of the year. All are welcome.
Community Day Saturday at Sharon church
Saints Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, will sponsor its Community Day 2022 from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. This annual, free, family-friendly event will feature a bounce house for children, crafts for all ages, bingo, raffle baskets, a musician, roasted chicken dinners, hot dogs, and more.
Evensong begins Sunday at Unity ChurchUnity Church at Greenfield, 1857 Mercer-West Middlesex Road (Route 318 in Lackawannock Township), will once again host Evensong on the third Sunday evening of each month, beginning this Sunday.
A free dinner for all is offered at 5:30 p.m. in the social hall of the church. At 6:30 p.m. music begins in the church sanctuary. Singing is led by Unity pastor, Jim Moose. Accompanists for this month will be Jane Bartholomew on piano, Sharon Burns, keyboard, Mary Elaine Metzka, organ, and Barbara Miller on flute. Those attending are invited to choose favorite hymns to sing. All are welcome.
Also this weekend, Unity Presbyterian Women is hosting an indoor yard sale from 3 to 8 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Worship at Unity is at 11 a.m. Sundays with Sunday School study at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Children’s ministry is under the direction of Becky McFerran and children are always welcome.
Unity is also host to the national program of “Community Bible Study” at 7 p.m. Thursdays led by Tom and Lila Riley.
Weekly prayer event begins Sunday at GOP HQMercer County Republicans will begin their weekly prayer service at 6 p.m. Sunday at the county headquarters on the diamond in Mercer. Everyone is welcome to attend and pray for candidates and the nation.
Metaphysical study offered Saturday at Girard CentreStarting this Saturday and recurring the third Saturday of each month following, The Unity Spiritual Centre Girard will host a Bible study featuring a metaphysical interpretation of the New Testament.
The Rev. Rose Houston will facilitate the class between 10 a.m. and noon at the Centre, located at 1212 Naylor Lloyd Road, Liberty Township. The class is open to the general public. Information: 330-539-0122.
Helping Hands to host Night of PraiseLakeview Helping Hands Center will host a Night of Praise at 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at Ebenezer Church, 2426 Scrubgrass Road, Grove City. A free-will offering will be accepted. All are welcome.
Our Freedom Chapel announces servicesOur Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays and Children’s Church. Free bakery bread and coffee are available to the public. Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. Call 724-588-2300 for a Christ-inspired message.
Friendship Baptist to host revivalFriendship Baptist Church, 339 Spearman Ave., Farrell, will host a fall revival at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23.
Pastor Charles W. Johnson of Cedar Avenue Church of God will serve as revivalist. Theme is “Reviving Holiness for This Generation.”
Reserve tickets now for ham loaf dinnerSharon First and Oakland Avenue United Women in Faith are planning a ham loaf fundraising dinner on Oct. 8 at Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., Sharon. The takeout dinner includes ham loaf, potatoes, a vegetable, applesauce, and a dessert for $12. Call 724-983-0200 for tickets by Oct. 1.
Isaiah 49 plans revival in SharonA revival is planned for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 and at 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at Sharon High School auditorium, 1129 E. State St., Sharon.
There is no registration fee to attend. Donations will be accepted. The event is sponsored by Isaiah 49, Inc., Hermitage.
Guests will be Pastor Judith Modiba and four others from South Africa, along with Christal Graham-Jones, chief executive officer of Isaiah 49, Inc.
All are invited.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meetSharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is Oct. 7. All are welcome.
Orangeville Baptist offers baptism Sept. 25Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will offer baptism on Sept. 25. Contact Pastor Harley at 330-718-0119 if interested.
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, with worship at 11 a.m. Bible study and prayer starts at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Ladies Bible Study will resume at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.
Men’s breakfast is 10 a.m. Sept. 24.
Take a dish to share. All are welcome. Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Services set at Living Faith Christian ChurchWorship service at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome.
For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Free breakfast Sept. 24 at Central ChristianA free, hot, fresh community breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage. Breakfasts are served the second and fourth Saturday each month. Information: 724-347-1703.
