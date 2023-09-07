BRIEFLY
Friendship Baptist
to host revival
Friendship Baptist Church will host its annual fall revival at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and 22 at the church, 339 Spearman Ave., Farrell.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Charles Johnson, pastor of Cedar Avenue Church of God in Sharon.
Theme is “Restore, Refresh, Renew” taken from Romans 15:32.
Hubbard Nazarene ladies’ fall event Sept. 30
Hubbard Church of the Nazarene will lead a “Ladies’ Fall Event — Salt and Light” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30. Guest speaker is Christian author and speaker Jennifer Cadamore, with praise and worship leader Christylee Roose.
Women and girls of all ages are welcome to attend for food, fun, prizes, and a powerful message.
Cost is $10 per person, due by Sept. 17, with check made payable to Hubbard Church of the Nazarene and mailed to the church at 1815 Cherry Lane Dr., S.E. Hubbard, Ohio, 44425. Note “Heart to Heart” on the memo line.
Info: call 330-534-3111 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Info: call 609-439-1129, email ward.1@opc.org or visit LivingHopeSharon.org.
Remnant Lighthouse prayer, worship Sunday
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49, Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, offers an encounter worship service starting with prayer at 11 a.m. Sundays in Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Service begins at 11:30 a.m.
A Zoom prayer gathering is 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Dial in to 1-646-558-8656 with Zoom ID 2186397509 and passcode 123456.
Info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries.
Orangeville Baptist announces events
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will host Movie Night at 7 p.m. Friday (9-15-23).
A spaghetti dinner and raffle auction fundraiser is planned for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14.
OBC is planning a mission trip to the Dominican Republic in May 2024. There will be an informational meeting after church this Sunday (9-10-23).
OBC offers Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday services are available on Facebook or YouTube.
Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study begins at 7 p.m. Bible study can be found on Facebook.
Pastor Harley Williams can be contacted at 330-718-0119.
Living Hope hosts community Bible study
Living Hope Fellowship of Sharon hosts a community Bible study at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Friday of each month at Covenant Presbyterian Church on East State Street near the Buhl Club. All are welcome.
Living Hope is led by Pastor Ben Ward and is overseen by Covenant Church in Grove City. “We hope to be a witness to the good news of God’s grace in Jesus Christ to restore the relationships between people and God, as well as one another,” Ward said.
