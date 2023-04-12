BRIEFLY
Evensong and potluck
Sunday at Unity Church
Unity Church at Greenfield, 1857 Mercer-West Middlesex Road, Route 318 in Lackawannock Township, will host “Evensong” starting with a pot-luck supper at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Following supper, singing will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Those in attendance will be asked to select songs and hymns from the Unity hymnal.
People from all denominations and fellowships are invited to attend this monthly hymn sing. Singing is led by the Unity pastor, Jim Moose. Accompanists are Jane Bartholomew on piano, Sharon Burns on keyboard, Janet Stahl on organ, and Barbara Miller on flute.
Unity is handicapped accessible through the parking lot side door.
Sunday morning traditional worship begins at 11 a.m., preceded by Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. On the second Sunday of each month, children’s church is offered at 11 a.m.
Unity is a Presbyterian USA Congregation. Information: call 724-346-9501 and leave a message.
Bishop Sanders to be honored at Hour of PowerThe family of Bishop Martha J. Sanders and members of the Hour of Power Full Gospel Tabernacle invites the community to join them for a 90th
birthday reception for Bishop Sanders from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the church, 1126 Fruit Ave., Farrell. All are welcome.
Anyone unable to attend who would like to send a card, the address is Bishop Martha J. Sanders, c/o the Rev. Amanda Pearson, 3524 Panin Road, Hermitage, PA.
‘Meeting at the Altar’ event planned for April 24Ruth AME Zion Church, 95 Connelly Blvd., Sharon, will host “Meeting at the Altar” at 6 p.m. April 24, presented by the International Brotherhood of Christian Men (IBOCM).Guest speaker is Pastor Kelvin Jordan of Second Baptist Church, Sharpsville. Theme is “Power of Prayer.” Music will be provided by the Hour of Power Praise Team.
Living Faith Christian Church sets servicesServices at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Info: 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meetSharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is April 21.
