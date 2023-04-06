BRIEFLY
Mercer’s Trinity Church sets Easter events
The Day of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Sunday, the first day of Easter, in the sanctuary of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 East Market St., Mercer. Nine young people of the confirmation class will be accepted into church membership during the service, which will also include an anthem by the adult choir, accompanied by organ, hand bells, tambourine, and tin whistle. The Rev. Dr. Catherine Craley, pastor, will offer the Easter meditation, Carol Carlson will sing a solo, and the sanctuary will be decorated with 50 spring plants. A reception to welcome the new members will be at 10:30 a.m. in the social hall.
Adult-supervised childcare through pre-school age is provided during worship. The church building is accessible to all.
Information and transportation: Call 724-662-2680.
Orangeville Baptist sets Easter services, events
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will serve an Easter Sunday breakfast of pancakes and sausage at 10 a.m. Sunday. Guests may take a dish to share if they wish. Worship will follow at 11 a.m.
OBC offers worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday service is available to view on Facebook and YouTube. Pastor is Harley Williams.
Prayer and Bible study is 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Ladies Bible study meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays.
“7 Minutes of Scripture” with Pastor McLaughlin can be viewed on YouTube. Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Remnant Lighthouse encounter worship SundayRemnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, offers an encounter worship service starting with prayer at 11 a.m. Sundays at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
There is also a Zoom prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays. Dial in to 1-646-558-8656 with Zoom ID 2186397509# and passcode 123456. Info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries.
Missionary Baptist Good Friday service tonightCommunity Missionary Baptist Church, 1013 Emerson Ave., Farrell, invites the community to a Good Friday worship service at 7 p.m. today on “The 7 Last Words of Jesus Christ” with Pastor Tracey Dawson, Bishop Melvin Baker, Pastor Donna Heard, Pastor Brian Johnson, Pastor Terry Harrison, Co-Pastor Clifferette Dunlap, and Pastor Silvia Jennings.
Troy D. Hunter is church pastor. Everyone is welcome.
Living Faith Christian Church sets servicesServices at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Info: 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meetSharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is today.
