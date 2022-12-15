BRIEFLY
Remnant Lighthouse holds encounter worship services
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49, Inc., offers an encounter worship service with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones starting at 11 a.m. Sundays with prayer at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
There is also a prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom with ID 218 639 7509 and passcode 123456. To dial in, call 646-558-8656, 218-639-7509. More info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries or call 724-979-4919.
Clark Trinity announces Christmas servicesClark Trinity United Methodist Church, 96 Charles St., Clark, will host a 7 p.m. worship service on Christmas Eve. Information: 724-962-2340.
Concerts set at 1st Presbyterian ChurchEveryone is invited to share in the beauty and wonder of the Advent and Christmas seasons with music and theatre at the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon.
• Sunday (12-18-22), 12:30 p.m., “mini” Christmas concert by organist Nicole Cochran and friends;
• Jan. 8, 3:30 p.m., 15th Annual “Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival” with costumes, carols, chamber orchestra, choir.
Information: 724-981-2211, ext. 1, or office@1stpcs.org.
Unity Church hosts Christmas eventsThe Unity Church at Greenfield, 1857 Mercer West Middlesex Road, (Route 318 in Lackawannock Township), invites the community to share in Christmas joy and harmony at “Evensong” on Sunday. A free dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the social hall. An old fashioned carol sing will begin in the sanctuary at 6:30 p.m. During the program, several selections will be presented by Rick Bruening at New Wilmington.
Traditional morning worship starts at 11 a.m. Sundays, following Sunday School. On this fourth Sunday of Advent, the theme for worship is “Bringing in the Love of Christ.” A traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service begins at 7 p.m. which will include the Lessons and Carols. There is no worship service Christmas morning and informal worship on Jan. 1. All are welcome. Information: Leave a message at 724-346-9501.
Mercer Church to host ‘Lessons and Carols’Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 100 Penn Ave., Mercer, will present a Festival of Lessons and Carols for the community at 6 p.m. Sunday (12-18-22) in the church. This traditional service of scripture and song dates to the late 19th century. The service includes nine scripture lessons which recount the Fall, the promise of a Messiah, the Incarnation, and the Great Commission to preach the Good News. Each lesson is followed by a carol or other song that reflects on the lesson’s message and a brief prayer. Immaculate Heart cantors will lead the singing, which will be accompanied by piano and organ. A carol sing will be at 5:50 p.m.
Christmas Masses will be celebrated at 5 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 24 and at 8 and 11 a.m. on Dec. 25. Organ, piano, and vocal/instrumental solos will begin 30 minutes before the first three Masses, with piano music preceding the 11 a.m. Mass. Information: www.ihmercer.org.
Children’s pageant set at Trinity Church in Mercer“The Light Has Come,” featuring the youth of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Market St., will be presented during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday. Reporters from the Good News Crew will bring breaking news of the birth of Jesus, live from Bethlehem. This year’s production will take worshipers behind the scenes as they capture the unfolding miracle. The presentation is directed by Andrea Crooks and Meredith Allen, with assistance from parents and the Christian education ministry. The church is accessible to all, and adult-supervised childcare is provided. Services are live streamed and available on the church website at www.trinitymercer.com. Information: 724-662-2680.
Hubbard Nazarene plans Christmas programHubbard Church of the Nazarene will hold its Christmas program and worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday (12-18-22).
The children will open the program with the song, “It’s Christmas Time.” Martha Bassett will then read the Helen Steiner Rice poem, “The Priceless Gift” before the adult choir presents the cantata, “Jesus Makes Christmas a Holy Day” with soloists Mandy Hugli, John McPheron, and David Roose.
Pastor Mike Byus will bring a message for this 4th Sunday of Advent and a soup and salad luncheon in the Fellowship Hall will follow.
Information: 330-534-3111. The church is at 1815 Cherry Lane Drive, Hubbard.
Services set at Living Faith Christian Church
Services at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday (12-18-22). For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Orangeville Baptist sets services, eventsOrangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, offers Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sunday, with worship at 11 a.m.
Christmas Eve candlelight services are at 7 p.m.
OBC continually collects food for its pantry to help those in need and housewares and clothing for its spring giveaway. Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Our Freedom Chapel announces services
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays. Free bread and coffee are available. Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. For a brief weekly message, call 724-588-2300, option 1. Pastor Cary Parsons can be reached at 724-734-3176.
Christmas celebration services at S. Py. ChurchThe musical cantata, “It’s Called Christmas Because of Jesus,” will be presented by the South Pymatuning Community Church choir ensemble at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A Christmas Eve service begins at 6 p.m. at the church with the theme, “The Wonder of Christmas Love.” On Christmas day, worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with the theme, “Christmas Peace.” The church is at 3400 Tamarack Drive, Sharpsville. Information: Pastor David Searle at 724-962-4601 or visit the church Facebook page.
