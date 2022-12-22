BRIEFLY
Community candlelight service Saturday in Mercer
The Chapel at Mercer is hosting a community candlelight service at 5 p.m. Saturday (12-24-22) at the bandstand in the square. Everyone is invited to attend.
Central Christian Church plans for Christmas
Central Christian Church, 18 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage, will host a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Christmas Day worship service is online only. All are welcome.
Holy Trinity announces 2023 services
Beginning Jan. 1, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, will offer worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Interim pastor is the Rev. Dennis Blauser.
Remnant Lighthouse holds encounter worship services
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., offers an encounter worship service with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones starting at 11 a.m. Sundays with prayer at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
There is also a prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom with ID 218 639 7509 and passcode 123456. To dial in, call 646-558-8656, 218-639-7509. More info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries or call 724-979-4919.
Clark Trinity announces Christmas services
Clark Trinity United Methodist Church, 96 Charles St., Clark, will host a 7 p.m. worship service on Christmas Eve. Information: 724-962-2340.
Boar’s Head Festival at 1st Presbyterian Church
The 15th annual Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival”with costumes, carols, chamber orchestra, and choir, will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 8 in First Presbyterian Church of Sharon, 600 E. State St. All are welcome.
Information: 724-981-2211, ext. 1, or office@1stpcs.org.
Christmas Eve celebration at South Py. Church
South Pymatuning Community Church, 3400 Tamarack Drive, Sharpsville, will host a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. at the church with the theme, “The Wonder of Christmas Love.” On Christmas day, worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with the theme, “Christmas Peace.”
Weekly services resume after Christmas on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for a teaching hour, 10:30 a.m. for worship, and Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. All are welcome.
Information: Pastor David Searle at 724-962-4601 or visit the church Facebook page.
Mercer Church welcomes
all to Christmas events
Christmas Masses will be celebrated at 5 and 10 p.m. on Saturday and at 8 and 11 a.m. on Sunday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Mercer. Organ, piano, and vocal/instrumental solos will begin 30 minutes before the first three Masses, with piano music preceding the 11 a.m. Mass. Information: www.ihmercer.org.
Mercer’s Trinity Church plans upcoming services
Two candlelight services will be offered at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the sanctuary of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Market St., Mercer.
The early service will be led by the church Worship Band, while the later service will feature organ, piano, handbells, choir, and a vocal solo. Both services will feature the lighting of individual candles during the singing of “Silent Night.” Thomas Sankey, Ellicott City, Md., will be pianist for the second service.
On Christmas day, a service at 11 a.m. will feature worshipers choosing favorite carols.
The Rev. Dr. Catherine Craley, pastor, will offer a meditation at all three services.
New Year’s Day worship will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1, with Lessons and Carols.
The church is accessible to all, and adult-supervised childcare is provided.
Services are live streamed and available on the church website at www.trinitymercer.com. Information: 724-662-2680.
Crossing Paths Ministry announces air times
Crossing Paths Ministry airs in the area at noon each Sunday and at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays on CTVN, Cornerstone Television, and from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Sundays on WKBN TV.
All shows can also be viewed at crossingpaths.org.
Information: 855-981-9777.
Services set at Living Faith Christian Church
Services at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Orangeville Baptist delivers food, toys to 550 families
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, recently delivered Christmas food and toys to more than 550 area families.
The church offers Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sunday, with worship at 11 a.m.
Christmas Eve candlelight service is at 7 p.m. and Christmas morning service begins at 11 a.m.
There is no Wednesday Bible study this week. Men’s breakfast will resume after the first of the year.
OBC continually collects food for its pantry to help those in need and housewares and clothing for its spring giveaway.
Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Our Freedom Chapel announces services
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays. Free bread and coffee are available. Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. For a brief weekly message, call 724-588-2300, option 1. Pastor Cary Parsons can be reached at 724-734-3176.Spiritual Centre having 2 special events in January
Unity Spiritual Centre Girard, located at 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road in Liberty Township, will offer two unique services in January. On Jan. 1, 2023, the church will have a burning bowl ceremony. On Jan. 8, there will be a white stone ceremony.
Both services begin at 11 a.m. The burning bowl ceremony consists of writing down or materializing some negative thing in one’s life, and then burning the paper with the flame of a candle as a way of symbolizing the end. The white stone ceremony originated in ancient Rome. When a person was released from prison they were given a white stone as a symbol of their freedom.
Services are open to the public. Information: 330-539-0122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.