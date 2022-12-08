BRIEFLY
New Hope Baptist to celebrate Jessie WaitersNew Hope Baptist Church, 909 Lee Ave., Farrell, will celebrate the life of the late Mother Jessie L. Waiters at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the church. Host pastor is the Rev. Clevon Dukes, Sr. All are welcome to join in the celebration of Waiters’ first heavenly birthday.
Concerts set at 1st Presbyterian Church of Sharon
Everyone is invited to share in the beauty and wonder of the Advent and Christmas seasons with music and theatre at the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon.
• Today and Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Shenango Valley Chorale and Shenango Area Youth Choir Christmas concerts;
• Sunday, 12:30 p.m., “mini” Christmas concert by harpist Kirk Kupensky;
• Dec. 18, 12:30 p.m., “mini” Christmas concert by organist Nicole Cochran and friends;
• Jan. 8, 3:30 p.m., 15th Annual “Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival” with costumes, carols, chamber orchestra, choir.
Information: 724-981-2211, ext. 1, or office@1stpcs.org.
Carols, cookies, cocoa at Sandy Lake PresbyterianSandy Lake Presbyterian Church will host “Carols, Cookies and Cocoa” at 4:30 p.m. Sunday (12-11-22) in the Fellowship Hall, in the basement of the church. This will an evening of Christmas carols with traditional as well as secular songs. All are welcome.
Bring a plate of favorite cookies to share. Cocoa will be provided. While singing, a “Christmas Cookie Elf” will be making fresh cookies in the kitchen.
The church is just north of Sandy Lake on state Route 173. Information: 724-376-3126.
Central Christian serving free community breakfast
A free, hot, fresh community breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage. This is the only breakfast served in December. Breakfasts will resume in January.
Information: 724-347-1703.
NW Ministerium presents ‘Road to Bethlehem’The New Wilmington Ministerium will again offer The Road to Bethlehem beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. The live, drive-through nativity experience is presented by six churches and
Westminster College Chapel, all members of the Ministerium. The journey begins at New Life Baptist Church where participants receive information regarding the various locations where a portion of the nativity story is presented, including actors and scenery. Children receive a card which, when completed and turned in at the end of the “road,” will get them a special treat. Participants and locations include New Life Baptist, Westminster College Chapel, Volant Methodist (presentation is on the Westminster College campus), New Wilmington Presbyterian, Neshannock Presbyterian, New Wilmington Alliance, and Living Word Church. At the conclusion of the “road trip” at Living Word Church, all participants are invited for cookies, hot chocolate and coffee. Everyone is welcome to join in on this special event.
Hubbard Nazarene plans Christmas program
Hubbard Church of the Nazarene will hold its Christmas program and worship service at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 18.
The children will open the program with the song, “It’s Christmas Time.” Martha Bassett will then read the Helen Steiner Rice poem, “The Priceless Gift” before the adult choir presents the cantata, “Jesus Makes Christmas a Holy Day” with soloists Mandy Hugli, John McPheron, and David Roose.
Pastor Mike Byus will bring a message for this 4th Sunday of Advent and a soup and salad luncheon in the Fellowship Hall will follow. Services are open to all. Information: 330-534-3111. The church is located at 1815 Cherry Lane Drive, Hubbard, Ohio.
Breakfast in Bethlehem planned at New Bedford
Breakfast in Bethlehem will be presented from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday at New Bedford Presbyterian Church, corner of Woodland Drive and Marr Road, Pulaski. The free event includes breakfast until 10 a.m., crafts, a village, movie, face painting, puppet show, and live animals. Everyone is welcome.
Orangeville Baptist announces servicesOrangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will offer Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sunday, with worship at 11 a.m.
The church Christmas dinner will follow worship on Sunday. Bible study and prayer will resume in January. A candlelight Christmas worship service is 7 p.m. Dec. 24.
The church assisted a family with household items after they lost everything in a fire.
OBC is always collecting housewares and clothing for its spring giveaway.
All are welcome. Information: 330-718-0119.
