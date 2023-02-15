BRIEFLY
New minister joins Stoneboro Presbyterian Church
Stoneboro Presbyterian is excited to announce a new minister: Rev. Marsha Parish has been hired to fill the pulpit part time.
New Sunday services start at 10 a.m. This is an opportunity to reconnect with the Stoneboro Presbyterian church or to join us in worship.
Unity Church to hold Evensong on Sunday
In the Bible the Psalmists encourage the people to worship the Lord with joyful song. On Sunday, Feb. 19, Unity Church located at 1857 Mercer West Middlesex Road, (Route 318) in Lackawannock Township will hold the monthly hymn event “Evensong.”.
A free dinner, to which are all invited, will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Unity social hall. At 6:30 p.m. “Evensong” the program of singing begins in the sanctuary of Unity.
Leading the singing will be the Unity pastor Jim Moose.
The goals of “Evensong” are to provide a time of fellowship for all, no matter what church or fellowship. As those attending get to choose the hymns from the hymn book that they would like to have sung. “Evensong” also helps to preserve the art of hymn singing.
Lenten devotion, lunch begins Wednesday at Central ChristianA lenten devotional and lunch series featuring the DVD, “24 Hours that Changed the World,” will be offered at noon on Wednesdays through Lent, beginning Feb. 22, at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage.
Info: 724-347-1703 or ccchermitage.com
Remnant Lighthouse holds encounter worship servicesRemnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., offers an encounter worship service with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones starting at 11 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 26 with prayer at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
There is also a prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom with ID 218 639 7509 and passcode 123456. To dial in, call 646-558-8656, 218-639-7509. Info: 724-979-4919.
McLaughlin to speak Sunday at Orangeville BaptistOrangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will welcome Pastor Barry McLaughlin, Sr., to the pulpit Sunday during its 11 a.m. worship service.
The church offers Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible study is 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Sunday service is available to view on Facebook and YouTube. Pastor is Harley Williams.
Ladies Bible study meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays. The next men’s breakfast is 10 a.m. Feb. 25.
“7 Minutes of Scripture” with Pastor McLaughlin can be viewed on YouTube.
The church continues to collect clothing and household goods for its community giveaways. Donations can be dropped off from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays.
Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Community Baptist to observe Black History MonthCommunity Baptist Church, 1013 Emerson Ave., Farrell, will observe Black History Month with “An Afternoon of Poetry, Arts, Percussions” at 4 p.m. Sunday (2-19-23). The event features local artists, poetry, readings, and African drumming.
This is an open door event and all are welcome. Cultural dress is encouraged. Pastor is the Rev. Troy Hunter.
Sharon church to celebrate Bishop McCoy’s birthday
Greater New and Living Way church located at 840 Highland Road, Sharon, will celebrate Bishop Alvin J. McCoy’s birthday at 4 p.m. March 5.
Information: 724-877-1853 or 724-301-3064.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meetSharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is today.
Villa Maria Center presents ‘Coffee and Contemplation’Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center on Evergreen Road in Pulaski offers “Coffee and Contemplation,” a series focused on a variety of spiritual and holistic topics, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (2-21-23).
Mary Stanco, HM, will present this month’s session in person and via Zoom on the topic “Deep Winter Silence.”
$7 per person, with an optional lunch for $5.
Info: visit vmesc.org or calling 724-964-8886.
Our Freedom Chapel announces servicesOur Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays. Free bread and coffee are available.
Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. Info: 724-588-2300, option 1. Pastor Cary Parsons can be reached at 724-734-3176.
Services set at Living Faith Christian ChurchServices at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
