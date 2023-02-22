BRIEFLY
Lenten devotion, lunch Wednesdays at Central Christian
A lenten devotional and lunch series featuring the DVD, “24 Hours that Changed the World,” is offered at noon on Wednesdays through Lent at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage.
Info: 724-347-1703 or ccchermitage.com.
Shenango Valley UMC churches offer Lenten worship services
The Shenango Valley Cluster of the United Methodist Church will lead Lenten worship services on the following schedule:
» Feb. 26 — Oakland Avenue UMC with Pastor Bill Locke
» March 5 — Sharon First UMC with Pastor Earl Butterfield
» March 12 — Clark Trinity with the Rev. John Holmes
» March 19 — Sharpsville First UMC with the Rev. Kelley Shanely
» March 26 — Charleston UMC with the Rev. Dave Coul
» April 2, West Middlesex UMC with the Rev. Jodie Smith, D.S.
All are welcome to attend any or all services.
Community Missionary Baptist plans heavenly birthday
A heavenly birthday and celebration of life to honor the late Rev. Aaron Griffin will take place at 4 p.m. March 5 in Community Missionary Baptist Church, 1013 Emerson Ave., Farrell.
Choirs, soloists, a male chorus, and musicians will join the celebration.
This is an open-door event and all are welcome to attend. Information: Sis. Thelma Wilson, 330-766-7557.
Remnant Lighthouse holds final encounter worship Sunday
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, will offer its final encounter worship service in the series at 11 a.m. Sunday at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage
All are welcome to attend.
Faith Presbyterian Sunday School sponsors food fundraiser
Faith Presbyterian Church Sunday School department will serve a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. March 4 with proceeds benefiting the Community Food Warehouse.
Suggested donation is $15 for those 12 years and older. Children younger than 12 eat free.
The church is located at 2370 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. All are welcome.
Second Baptist observes scholarship fellowship
Second Baptist Church, Tenth and Walnut Streets, Sharpsville, will observe its annual Brenda J. Reno Scholarship fellowship at 4 p.m. Sunday(2-26-23).
Mrs. Christine Johnson will be main speaker. The Rev. Kelvin L. Jordan is host pastor.
The youth of the Shenango Valley are strongly encouraged to attend.
Orangeville Baptist sets services, events
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will offer worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m.
Prayer and Bible study is 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Sunday service is available to view on Facebook and YouTube. Pastor is Harley Williams.
Ladies Bible study will resume at a later date. The next men’s breakfast is 10 a.m. Saturday (2-25-23).
“7 Minutes of Scripture” with Pastor McLaughlin can be viewed on YouTube.
The church continues to collect clothing and household goods for its next community giveaway on April 1. Donations can be dropped off from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays.
Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Free family movie night featuring LIFEMARK
Bethel Life, 246 S. Mercer St., Greenville, will host a free movie night featuring LIFEMARK from 6 to 8 p.m. March 3. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
LIFEMARK, the feature film for the evening, is a new film from executive producers Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick Brothers that is inspired by an incredible true story that celebrates the gift of life. Rated PG-13.
Children are welcome and will enjoy the movie “Luca.”
Sharon church to celebrate Bishop McCoy’s birthday
Greater New and Living Way church located at 840 Highland Road, Sharon, will celebrate Bishop Alvin J. McCoy’s birthday at 4 p.m. March 5.
Information: 724-877-1853 or 724-301-3064.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meet
Sharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is March 3.
Our Freedom Chapel announces services
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays. Free bread and coffee are available.
Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. Info: 724-588-2300, option 1. Pastor Cary Parsons can be reached at 724-734-3176. All are encouraged to attend.
Services set at Living Faith Christian Church
Services at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
