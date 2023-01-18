BRIEFLY
Christ Lutheran Church plans Winterfest
Christ Lutheran Church, 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon, will host a Winterfest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28. Activities include movies, crafts, games, a photo booth and balloon animals. There will be lots of food, including a chili cookoff; take your favorite recipe and participate. The event is free and everyone is invited.
Remnant Lighthouse holds encounter worship services
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., offers an encounter worship service with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones starting at 11 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 26 with prayer at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
There is also a prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom with ID 218 639 7509 and passcode 123456. To dial in, call 646-558-8656, 218-639-7509. Info: 724-979-4919.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meet
Sharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is tonight (1-20-23).
Orangeville Baptist announces events
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, offers Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible study is 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Sunday service is available to view on Facebook and YouTube.
Women’s Bible study meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays.
OBC trivia Soup-er Bowl is 6 p.m. Saturday (1-21-23). Take your favorite soup to share; sandwiches and dessert will be provided.
Men’s breakfast is 10 a.m. Jan. 28.
OBC continually collects food for its pantry to help those in need and housewares and clothing for its spring giveaway, which is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the parsonage. Donations of clothing, household and children’s items are accepted at the church from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays.
“7 Minutes of Scripture” with Pastor Barry McLaughlin can be viewed on YouTube.
OBC is handicapped accessible by a ramp on the parking lot side of the church.
Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Our Freedom Chapel announces services
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays. Free bread and coffee are available. Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. For a brief weekly message, call 724-588-2300, option 1. Pastor Cary Parsons can be reached at 724-734-3176.
Services set at Living Faith Christian Church
Services at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.