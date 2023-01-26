BRIEFLY
Central Christian serving free breakfast Saturday
A free, hot, fresh community breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday (1-28-23) at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage. Breakfasts are served every second and fourth Saturday and all are welcome.
Info: 724-347-1703.
Free Winterfest Saturday at Christ Lutheran
Christ Lutheran Church, 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon, will host a free Winterfest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Activities include movies, crafts, games, a photo booth and balloon animals. There will be lots of food, including a chili cookoff; take your favorite recipe and participate. The event is free and everyone is invited.
Missionary Sunday observed at Second Baptist Church
Second Baptist Church, Walnut Street in Sharpsville, will observe Missionary Sunday during the 11:15 a.m. worship service Sunday, with guest speaker Kaela Lampkins bringing The Word.
Lampkins is a youth program specialist and member of Salvation Army, Allegheny Valley, where the pastors are Captain David and Selah Bender.
Reverend Kelvin Jordan is host pastor.
Remnant Lighthouse holds encounter worship services
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., offers an encounter worship service with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones starting at 11 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 26 with prayer at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
There is also a prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom with ID 218 639 7509 and passcode 123456. To dial in, call 646-558-8656, 218-639-7509. Info: 724-979-4919.
Flora Newby to be celebrated Sunday
Greater New and Living Way Temple invites the community to attend a birthday and appreciation celebration for Overseer Flora L. Newby at 4 p.m. Sunday. The church is located at 840 Highland Road, Sharon.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meet
Sharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is Feb. 3.
Orangeville Baptist announces events
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, offers Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible study is 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Sunday service is available to view on Facebook and YouTube. Pastor is Harley Williams.
A Believer's Baptism will take place immediately following worship on Sunday.
Men’s breakfast is 10 a.m. Saturday.
Women’s Bible study meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays.
The next giveaway event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at the parsonage next to the church. All are welcome. Donations of clothing, household and children’s items are accepted at the church from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays.
A Valentine's dinner will be served at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11.
“7 Minutes of Scripture” with Pastor Barry McLaughlin can be viewed on YouTube.
OBC is handicapped accessible by a ramp on the parking lot side of the church.
Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Our Freedom Chapel announces services
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays. Free bread and coffee are available. Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. For a brief weekly message, call 724-588-2300, option 1. Pastor Cary Parsons can be reached at 724-734-3176.
Services set at Living Faith Christian Church
Services at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Villa Maria Center presents 'Coffee and Contemplation'
Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center on Evergreen Road in Pulaski offers "Coffee and Contemplation," a series focused on a variety of spiritual and holistic topics, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 21.
Mary Stanco, HM, will present this month’s session in person and via Zoom on the topic "Deep Winter Silence."
Cost is $7 per person, with an optional lunch for an additional $5.
Registration and further information: visit vmesc.org or by calling 724-964-8886.
