BRIEFLY
Boar’s Head Festival Sunday at 1st Presbyterian Church
The 15th annual Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival”with costumes, carols, chamber orchestra, and choir, will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Sunday (1-8-23)in First Presbyterian Church of Sharon, 600 E. State St. All are welcome.
Information: 724-981-2211, ext. 1, or office@1stpcs.org.
Central Christian serving free breakfast Jan. 14A free, hot, fresh community breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage. Breakfasts are served every second and fourth Saturday and all are welcome.
Info: 724-347-1703.
Breath of Life leadership teachings start Sunday
Breath of Life Tabernacle (of the Apostolic Faith) Outreach Ministries will host biblical Christian leadership teachings every first and third Sunday of the month, but the reopening of the ministry will have its first session at 1:30 p.m. Sunday (1-8-23). The sessions take place in the sanctuary of Word Centered Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 710 Carnegie Ave., Sharon. This is an intense teaching on the life of Jesus Christ and the biblical people that encountered his teachings through his journeys. Apostle Jennifer L. Campbell is founder and pastor of Breath of Life Tabernacle.
Remnant Lighthouse holds encounter worship services
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., offers an encounter worship service with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones starting at 11 a.m. Sundays with prayer at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
There is also a prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom with ID 218 639 7509 and passcode 123456. To dial in, call 646-558-8656, 218-639-7509. More info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries or call 724-979-4919.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meet
Sharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is today (1-6-23).
Crossing Paths Ministry announces air times
Crossing Paths Ministry airs in the area at noon each Sunday and at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays on CTVN, Cornerstone Television, and from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Sundays on WKBN TV. All shows can also be viewed at crossingpaths.org.
Info: 855-981-9777.
Orangeville Baptist announces events
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will offer Baptism on Jan. 15. Anyone interested should contact Pastor Harley.
OBC trivia Souper Bowl is Jan. 21. Take your favorite soup to share; sandwiches and dessert will be provided.
Men’s breakfast is 10 a.m. Jan. 28.
OBC continually collects food for its pantry to help those in need and housewares and clothing for its spring giveaway.
Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Spiritual Centre hosts white stone ceremony SundayUnity Spiritual Centre Girard, located at 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road in Liberty Township, will offer a white stone ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The white stone ceremony originated in ancient Rome. When a person was released from prison they were given a white stone as a symbol of their freedom.
Services are open to the public. Information: 330-539-0122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.