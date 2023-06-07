BRIEFLY
Second Baptist to honor 2023 grads Sunday
Second Baptist Church in Sharpsville will honor 2023 graduates on Sunday. The guest speaker will be Mr. Moss of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, Youngstown, Ohio, where Rev. Sean Tyson is pastor.
The graduates are Kelvin Henry, Kurt Henry and Elijah Smith from high school and Aaron Pope from college.
Rev. Kelvin L. Jordan is host pastor.
Orangeville Baptist Church plans services, events
At Orangeville Baptist Church:
• Services are held Sundays at 11 a.m., and available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Sunday School is available for all ages at 10 a.m.
• Wednesday Evening Prayer and Bible Study at 7 p.m.
• Barry McLaughlin will hold a service on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Gazebo in Sharpsville. Join Barry at 5:30 p.m. to hear the Word.
• VBS, July 21 and 22 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Light meal will be provided. Closing will be July 23 during the 11 a.m. service. VBS Roundup will be Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m. at the park across from OBC.
Valley Baptist Church
plans Youth Day
A Youth Day, themed around “celebrating your accomplishment” this Sunday beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Deputy Supt. for Youngstown CIty Schools Jeremy Bachelor will be guest speaker.
Valley Baptist is located at 500 Sharon-NewCastle Rd., Farrell. Pastor is T. James Harrison
