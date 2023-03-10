BRIEFLY
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meetSharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is March 17.
Composer, musician to perform at Notre DameLiturgical composer and musician David Kauffman will offer a one-night Lenten Mission at 7 p.m. Monday (3-13-23) at Notre Dame Parish in Hermitage.
The Lenten theme is “The Journey Knows Your Name” and will be sponsored by the Notre Dame Music Ministry.
Mr. Kauffman, founder of “Good for the Soul Music,” is the composer of the popular Mass of Renewal, the musical “Moses and the Burning Within,” and has written songs widely used in parishes nationally.
A free-will offering will be accepted. Info: Gretchen Wagner, 724-981-5566, ext. 105, or grandmaluia@hotmail.com.
Churches offer Lenten worship servicesThe Shenango Valley Cluster of the United Methodist Church will lead Lenten worship services on the following schedule:
• March 12 — Clark Trinity with the Rev. John Holmes
• March 19 — Sharpsville First UMC with the Rev. Kelley Shanely
• March 26 — Charleston UMC with the Rev. Dave Coul
• April 2, West Middlesex UMC with the Rev. Jodie Smith, D.S.
All are welcome to attend any or all services.
S.V. Women’s Alliance celebrates 15 yearsThe Shenango Valley Interdenominational Clergywomen’s Alliance will celebrate its 15th anniversary at 4:30 p.m. Sunday (3-12-23) in Word Centered Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 710 Carnegie Ave., Sharon.
Theme is “Iron Sharpens Iron” with guest preacher Minister Tonya Polk of Pentecostal House of Prayer.
Honorees are Bishop Sallie M. Saunders and the Rev. Amanda Pearson-Hunter.
Remnant Lighthouse encounter worship SundayRemnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, will offer an encounter worship service starting with prayer at 11 a.m. Sundays at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
There is also a Zoom prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays. Dial in to 1-646-558-8656 with Zoom ID 2186397509# and passcode 123456.
Info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries.
Our Freedom Chapel announces servicesOur Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays. Free bread and coffee are available.
Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. Info: 724-588-2300, option 1. Pastor Cary Parsons can be reached at 724-734-3176. All are encouraged to attend.
Eagle’s Nest Church celebrates 20 years SundayAt 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Eagle’s Nest Church in Greenville will celebrate its 20th anniversary by hosting Pastor Donald Immel and his wife, Robin. Immel is the superintendent of the Pennsylvania/Delaware District of the Assemblies of God.
The community is invited to celebrate with the congregation and the church welcomes all who have been connected to the church in any way during the past 20 years.
The church is located at 1031 Methodist Road in Greenville. Info: 724-456-8900.
Villa Maria Center offers community eventsVilla Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, Villa Maria, Pa., near Pulaski, will offer several opportunities for learning and fellowship in March. All are welcome to attend.
• Taizé Prayer at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Magnificat Chapel. Taizé is a form of Christian prayer originating from the ecumenical Christian community of Taiuzé, France. Music ministers are daniel Laginya and Barb Zorn.
• Ongoing Torah Studies for Christians with Fr. George Balasko, Deacon Jesse McClain, and Rabbi Joseph Schonberger from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Conference Center and via Zoom. Info about the Zoom login is available at vmesc.org or at 724-964-8886. Cost is a free will offering. Registration is not required.
• Coffee and Contemplation with Rebecca Mickler, M.Ed., on “The Spirituality of Spring: From ‘Being’ to ‘Becoming,’” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 21. Cost is $7 and an optional lunch is $5. The program is also available via Zoom. Registration and info: vmesc.org or 724-964-8886.
Lenten meals, devotional at Central Christian ChurchA lenten devotional and lunch series featuring the DVD, “24 Hours that Changed the World,” is offered at noon on Wednesdays through Lent at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage.
Also, CCC serves a free, hot, fresh community breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays each month. The next breakfast is Saturday (3-11-23).
Info: 724-347-1703 or ccchermitage.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.