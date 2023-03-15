BRIEFLY
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meet
Sharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is today.
Orangeville Baptist hosts free giveaway event
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will host its spring giveaway event of free clothing and household goods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1.
Donated items can be dropped off from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays.
OBC offers worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday service is available to view on Facebook and YouTube. Pastor is Harley Williams.
Prayer and Bible study is 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Ladies Bible study meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays with discussion on Max Lucado’s book, “He Chose the Nails.”
The next men’s breakfast is 10 a.m. March 25. On Easter Sunday, breakfast will be served at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
“7 Minutes of Scripture” with Pastor McLaughlin can be viewed on YouTube. Information: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Hand bell soloist to play at Mercer’s Trinity Church
Renowned hand bell soloist Sue Garton will present special music during the 11 a.m. service Sunday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 East Market St., Mercer.
She will be accompanied by pianist Mary Rita Rossetti, director of music at St. Alexis Parish, Wexford.
Sue has been performing as a hand bell soloist since 1993. The former Slippery Rock resident now lives in Sewickley and is a member of Hand Bell Musicians of America. She has performed around the country and has published several articles and more than a dozen solo hand bell arrangements.
Adult-supervised care for pre-kindergarten and younger children is provided. The entire church is accessible to all.
Churches offer Lenten worship services
The Shenango Valley Cluster of the United Methodist Church will lead Lenten worship services on the following schedule:
• March 19 — Sharpsville First UMC with the Rev. Kelley Shanely
• March 26 — Charleston UMC with the Rev. Dave Coul
• April 2, West Middlesex UMC with the Rev. Jodie Smith, D.S.
All are welcome to attend any or all services.
Remnant Lighthouse encounter worship Sunday
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, will offer an encounter worship service starting with prayer at 11 a.m. Sundays at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
There is also a Zoom prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays. Dial in to 1-646-558-8656 with Zoom ID 2186397509# and passcode 123456.
Information: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries.
Our Freedom Chapel plans Good Friday cross walk
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, will be walking with a cross in Sharpsville on April 7 around 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to meet at 8 a.m. for prayer and breakfast.
The church offers worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Free bread and coffee are available.
Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM.
Information: 724-588-2300, option 1. Pastor Cary Parsons can be reached at 724-734-3176. All are encouraged to attend.
Lenten meals, devotional at Central Christian Church
A lenten devotional and lunch series featuring the DVD, “24 Hours that Changed the World,” is offered at noon on Wednesdays through Lent at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage.
Also, CCC serves a free, hot, fresh community breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays each month. The next breakfast is March 25.
Information: 724-347-1703 or ccchermitage.com.
Johnson to speak Sunday at Second Baptist
Pastor Charles Johnson of Cedar Avenue Church of God, Sharon, will speak at 3 p.m. Sunday at Second Baptist Church, Walnut Street in Sharpsville.
The choir and congregation will accompany him. This is a Pastor‘s Aid program. All are welcome to attend.
Evensong Sunday at Unity Church
All are invited to “Sing into Spring” at the Unity Church “Evensong” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, located at 1857 Mercer-West Middlesex Road (Route 318) in Lackawannock Township.
“Evensong” is a time of singing the traditional hymns of the church which helps keep this traditional alive. Leading the singing is Unity Pastor Jim Moose. Accompanists are Sharon Burns, Jane Bartholomew, and Barbara Miller.
Prior to the event, a free dinner is offered at 5:30 p.m. in the social hall.
Traditional Sunday morning worship is at 11 a.m. and Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m.
All are welcome. Information: 724-346-9501.
Services set at Living Faith Christian Church
Services at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Villa Maria Center offers community events
Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, Villa Maria, Pa., near Pulaski, will offer Coffee and Contemplation with Rebecca Mickler, M.Ed., on “The Spirituality of Spring: From ‘Being’ to ‘Becoming,’” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 21. Cost is $7 and an optional lunch is $5. The program is also available via Zoom. Registration and information: vmesc.org or 724-964-8886.
