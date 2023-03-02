BRIEFLY
Composer, musician to perform at Notre DameLiturgical composer and musician David Kauffman will offer a one-night Lenten Mission at 7 p.m. March 13 at Notre Dame Parish in Hermitage.
The Lenten theme is “The Journey Knows Your Name” and will be sponsored by the Notre Dame Music Ministry.
Mr. Kauffman, founder of “Good for the Soul Music,” is the composer of the popular Mass of Renewal, the musical “Moses and the Burning Within,” and has written songs widely used in parishes nationally.
A free-will offering will be accepted. Information: Gretchen Wagner, 724-981-5566, ext. 105, or grandmaluia@hotmail.com.
S.V. Women’s Alliance celebrates 15 yearsThe Shenango Valley Interdenominational Clergywomen’s Alliance will celebrate its 15th anniversary at 4:30 p.m. March 12 in Word Centered Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 710 Carnegie Ave., Sharon.
Theme is “Iron Sharpens Iron” with guest preacher Minister Tonya Polk of Pentecostal House of Prayer.
Honorees are Bishop Sallie M. Saunders and the Rev. Amanda Pearson-Hunter.
Lenten meals, devotional at Central Christian ChurchA lenten devotional and lunch series featuring the DVD, “24 Hours that Changed the World,” is offered at noon on Wednesdays through Lent at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage.
Also, CCC serves a free, hot, fresh community breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays each month. The next breakfast is March 11.
Info: 724-347-1703 or ccchermitage.com.
Community Missionary Baptist plans musicalA gospel musical celebrating the life of the late Rev. Aaron Griffin will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday (3-5-23) in Community Missionary Baptist Church, 1013 Emerson Ave., Farrell.
Choirs, soloists, a male chorus, and musicians will join the celebration.
This is an open-door event and all are welcome to attend.
Info: 330-766-7557 or twwilson705@gmail.com.
Remnant Lighthouse continues encounter worshipRemnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, will continue its encounter worship service starting with prayer at 11 a.m. Sundays at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
There is also a Zoom prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays. Dial in to 1-646-558-8656 with Zoom ID 2186397509# and passcode 123456.
Info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries.
Faith Presbyterian Sunday School fundraiserFaith Presbyterian Church Sunday School department will serve a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday (3-4-23) with proceeds benefiting the Community Food Warehouse.
Suggested donation is $15 for those 12 years and older. Children younger than 12 eat free.
The church is located at 2370 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
Free family movie tonight at Bethel LifeBethel Life, 246 S. Mercer St., Greenville, will host a free movie night featuring LIFEMARK from 6 to 8 p.m. today. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
LIFEMARK, the feature film for the evening, is a new film from executive producers Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick Brothers that is inspired by an incredible true story that celebrates the gift of life. Rated PG-13.
Children are welcome and will enjoy the movie “Luca.”
Sharon church to celebrate Bishop McCoy’s birthdayGreater New and Living Way church located at 840 Highland Road, Sharon, will celebrate Bishop Alvin J. McCoy’s birthday at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Info: 724-877-1853 or 724-301-3064.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meetSharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is today.
Services set at Living Faith Christian ChurchServices at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Churches offer Lenten worship servicesThe Shenango Valley Cluster of the United Methodist Church will lead Lenten worship services on the following schedule:
• March 5 — Sharon First UMC with Pastor Earl Butterfield
• March 12 — Clark Trinity with the Rev. John Holmes
• March 19 — Sharpsville First UMC with the Rev. Kelley Shanely
• March 26 — Charleston UMC with the Rev. Dave Coul
• April 2, West Middlesex UMC with the Rev. Jodie Smith, D.S.
All are welcome to attend any or all services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.