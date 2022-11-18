BRIEFLY
Sandy Lake Presbyterian honors longtime membersSandy Lake Presbyterian Church will honor those who have been members for 50 years or more during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday.
Greenville Brass Ensemble will play starting at 10:40 a.m. and also during the service, accompanied by Organist Lynne Wilson. A cookie reception will follow in the church parlor.
GBE members include Chip Graul and Mandy Graul on trumpet, Carol Jeffries on French horn, Ryan Dennis on trombone, and John Foley on tuba.
Pastor Beth Creekpaum will provide the message. All are invited.
The church is located just north of Sandy Lake on Rt. 173. A live stream of services is available at twitch.tv/slpcsecretary1 and is also broadcast in the parking lot on FM 91.5.
Information: Barb Carothers at 724-376-2630 or email at slpcsecretary1@gmail.com.
Clarks Mills UM to hold craft saleA craft and rummage sale, along with soup and baked goods, will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Clarks Mills United Methodist Church, 3813 Hadley Road, Clarks Mills. Lunch is available, including homemade soups, pies, sandwiches, and soup will be sold by the quart.
The event will also offer Christmas decorations, toys, jewelry, and household items. Many crafters and vendors will participate.
Evensong Sunday at Unity Church
Come, Ye thankful people come...” the songs of Thanksgiving will ring out from people singing praise at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in
Unity Church at Greenfield, 1857 Mercer West Middlesex Road, Route 318, at the village of Greenfield in Lackawannock Township. All are invited. “Evensong” is a time of singing where those attending get to choose the songs to be sung from the hymn book.
Leading the singing will be the Unity pastor, Jim Moose. Accompanists are Jane Bartholomew on piano, Sharon Burns on keyboard, Janet Stahl on organ, and Barbara Miller on flute.
Prior to the event at 5:30 p.m., a free dinner will be served.
Sunday morning at Unity Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. with traditional worship at 11 a.m.
Also, a free dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the church.
Unity is handicapped accessible through the side door from the parking lot. A lift is also available. Information: 724-346-9501.
Unity Spiritual Centre plans Thanksgiving Eve serviceUnity Spiritual Centre Girard, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, Liberty Township, will hold its annual special Thanksgiving Eve service at 7 p.m. Nov. 23.
The service will feature music directors Nina and Rick Miller leading a joyful music celebration along with the Rev. Rose Houston delivering a message of thankfulness. Unity Spiritual Centre Girard serves northeastern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania and is open to all denominations.
The performance and celebration are free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted. Information: 330-539-0122.
Salvation Army seeks volunteers for ThanksgivingSharon Salvation Army will serve its 33rd annual Thanksgiving Day feast at noon on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Volunteers are needed.
Delivery of two meals per address is available to seniors living in a senior high rise complex or to anyone 60 years and older living in their own home. Meals are also served at noon on site.
Reservations are required. Call 724-347-5537 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Friendship Baptist celebrating 103 yearsFriendship Baptist Church, 339 Spearman Ave., Farrell, will celebrated its 103rd anniversary on Sunday. Minister at the 11 a.m. service will be Michael Mavishall. Speaker at the 3 p.m. service will be Pastor T. Harrison and the congregation of Valley Baptist Church in Farrell.
Central Christian sets virtual Advent serviceCentral Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage, will offer a virtual Advent prayer service at 7 p.m. Nov. 29.
Join the service via ZOOM online or by phone using meeting ID 822 1642 9872 and passcode 690099.
To join by phone, call 1-312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID and passcode as prompted.
St. John’s sponsors raffle auctionSt. John’s Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Road, Hermitage, will hold a basket auction Sunday (11-20-22). The 2022 event, started in 1974, will open its doors at 1 p.m. and hold the drawings at 3 p.m. Buy and place tickets early from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 19.
Admission is $5, which includes a sheet of tickets, cake and coffee. Extra sheets are $3 a sheet or $10 for four sheets.
Information: 724-981-0571 or stjohnacroc.org.
Tower Presbyterian features celebration ringersA holiday handbell concert is planned for 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City, featuring community ensemble The Celebration Ringers, the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Church, the Revelation Ringers from Grove City College, and nationally-acclaimed handbell soloist Sue Garton.
Admission is free. A goodwill offering will be collected. The concert will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/TowerPresbyterianChurch/.
St. John’s Episcopal to celebrate WinterfestWinterfest will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 224 E. State St., Sharon. This old Christmas and twice-loved sale features fancy cookies, savory soups, and nut rolls.
All are welcome.
Our Freedom Chapel announces servicesOur Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays and Children’s Church. Free bread and coffee are available. Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. For a brief weekly message, call 724-588-2300, option 1. Pastor Cary Parsons can be reached at 724-734-3176.
Orangeville Baptist sets services, eventsOrangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will offer Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sunday, with worship at 11 a.m. Bible study and prayer starts at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Final Ladies Bible Study for 2022 is 7 p.m. Thursday, with the movie, “The Shack.”
Men’s breakfast is 10 a.m. Nov. 26, followed by moving household donations for church giveaway.
Taco Average Trivia Night is 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 with tacos and nachos for dinner followed by fun and fellowship.
The ladies’ Christmas party is Dec. 10 and a Christmas dinner will be served following worship on Dec. 11.
The church continually collects food for its pantry to help those in need and housewares and clothing for its spring giveaway. Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
All are welcome.
Model train show Saturday in Grove City churchThe 15th annual Tower Church Model Train Display is 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City. There will be 17 operating trains. Admission is free.
The trains will also be on display from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 7; 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10; and 11 to 4 p.m. Dec. 17, which will also be a “fair trade show” offering homemade items from Africa and other non-profit groups and vendors.
West Middlesex UM sponsors baked goods saleWest Middlesex United Methodist Church, 3123 Main St., will sponsor a Christmas baked goods sale from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in the church. Gift sets are available to purchase.
Kennedy Catholic schools sponsor purse bingoKennedy Catholic Family of Schools is sponsoring a designer purse bingo on Sunday at St. Paul II Elementary School, 2335 Highland Road, Hermitage. Doors open at 1 p.m. with early bird at 1:30 p.m. and bingo at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. A table of six is $200 and includes a special package. To purchase tickets, visit any of the school offices. Food, 50/50, and special games will be included.
A chance to win an authentic Louis Vuitton Speedy 25 purse costs $20 per chance.
All proceeds benefit the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools.
St. John’s Orthodox Church holds basket auctionSt. John’s Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Road, Hermitage, will hold a basket auction Sunday. The 2022 event will open its doors at 1 p.m. and hold the drawings at 3 p.m. Buy and place tickets early from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $5, which includes a sheet of tickets, cake and coffee. Extra sheets are $3 a sheet or $10 for four sheets.
Information: 724-981-0571 or stjohnacroc.org.
Services set at Living Faith Christian ChurchService at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1.
Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Sharon UMC opens Samaritan’s Closet
Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., will host a grand opening of the “Samaritan’s Closet” from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 26. Free refreshments will be served and photos with Mrs. Claus will be available.
The goal of Samaritan’s Closet is to provide free clothing and home goods to the Sharon community.
Information: (724) 983-0200.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meetSharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon.
The next study is today, Nov. 18.
