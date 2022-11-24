BRIEFLY
Sharon UMC opens Samaritan’s Closet
Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., will host a grand opening of the “Samaritan’s Closet” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (11-26-22). Free refreshments will be served and photos with Mrs. Claus will be available.
The goal of Samaritan’s Closet is to provide free clothing and home goods to the Sharon community.
Information: 724-983-0200.
Central Christian to hold virtual Advent service
Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage, will offer a virtual Advent prayer service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Join the service via ZOOM online or by phone using meeting ID 822 1642 9872 and passcode 690099.
To join by phone, call 1-312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID and passcode as prompted.
Tower Presbyterian features celebration ringers
A holiday handbell concert is planned for 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City, featuring community ensemble The Celebration Ringers, the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Church, the Revelation Ringers from Grove City College, and nationally-acclaimed handbell soloist Sue Garton.
Admission is free. A goodwill offering will be collected. The concert will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/TowerPresbyterianChurch/.
St. John’s Episcopal to celebrate Winterfest
Winterfest will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 224 E. State St., Sharon. This old Christmas and twice-loved sale features fancy cookies, savory soups, and nut rolls.
All are welcome.
Our Freedom Chapel announces services
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays and Children’s Church. Free bread and coffee are available. Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. For a brief weekly message, call 724-588-2300, option 1. Pastor Cary Parsons can be reached at 724-734-3176.
Orangeville Baptist sets services, events
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will offer Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sunday, with worship at 11 a.m. Bible study and prayer starts at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Men’s breakfast is 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by moving household donations for church giveaway.
The clothing and housewares giveaway is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3.
Ladies’ annual Christmas party is 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and a Christmas dinner will be served following worship on Dec. 11.
The church assisted 53 families with Thanksgiving dinner delivered following worship on Nov. 20.
OBC continually collects food for its pantry to help those in need and housewares and clothing for its spring giveaway. Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
All are welcome.
Model train shows planned in Grove City church
The 15th annual Tower Church Model Train Display is 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 7; 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10; and 11 to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 at the church, located at 248 S. Broad St., Grove City. There will be 17 operating trains. Admission is free.
The Dec. 17 event will also be a fair-trade show offering homemade items from Africa and other non-profit groups and vendors. All are welcome.
Services set at Living Faith Christian Church
Service at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1.
Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meet
Sharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon.
The next study is Dec. 2.
Clarks Mills UM to hold craft sale
A craft and rummage sale, along with soup and baked goods, will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Clarks Mills United Methodist Church, 3813 Hadley Road, Clarks Mills. Lunch is available, including homemade soups, pies, sandwiches, and soup will be sold by the quart.
The event will also offer Christmas decorations, toys, jewelry, and household items. Many crafters and vendors will participate.
West Middlesex UM sponsors baked goods sale
West Middlesex United Methodist Church, 3123 Main St., will sponsor a Christmas baked goods sale from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in the church. Gift sets are available to purchase.
Music Club Chorus presents ‘Messiah” Sunday
The Music Club Chorus of New Castle will present its 80th anniversary performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at 3 p.m. Sunday (11-27-22) at Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, 414 Fourth St., Ellwood City.
The chorus is accompanied by organist Kathy Miller of Kent, Ohio, and pianist Larry Baumgartner of Linesville, Pa. Guest performers include soprano Joanne McFarland of New Wilmington, alto Karen Campman Emmett of West Middlesex, tenor Seth Gruber from Utah, bass Anthony Massetto of Murrysville, Pa. trumpeter Andy Erb of West Middlesex, flutist Jonathon Landell of Wampum, Pa., timpanist Hunter Karenbauer of Butler, dance coordinator Sarah DiFrishia of Slippery Rock, and sign-language interpreter Michael Boston of Grove City.
“Messiah” is under the leadership of Harry Cunningham of Butler, now in his 30th and final year as artistic director.
