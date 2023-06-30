COLLEGE GRADUATES

Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN – These area students were awarded degrees at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement:

• Brenna Blanchard of Grove City received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering.

• Alison Fetty of Sandy Lake received a Bachelor of Social Work.

• Robert Kerr of Mercer received a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering.

• Madison Kimes of Mercer received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Meghan Kowalski of Mercer received a Master of Music in Music Performance.

• Kayleigh Rickard of Mercer received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Sydney Shaw of Slippery Rock received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance — Financial Management track and a Certificate in Enterprise Resource Planning.

Tags

Trending Video