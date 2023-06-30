COLLEGE GRADUATES
Youngstown State University
YOUNGSTOWN – These area students were awarded degrees at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement:
• Brenna Blanchard of Grove City received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering.
• Alison Fetty of Sandy Lake received a Bachelor of Social Work.
• Robert Kerr of Mercer received a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering.
• Madison Kimes of Mercer received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Meghan Kowalski of Mercer received a Master of Music in Music Performance.
• Kayleigh Rickard of Mercer received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Sydney Shaw of Slippery Rock received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance — Financial Management track and a Certificate in Enterprise Resource Planning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.