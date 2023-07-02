COLLEGE GRADUATES
Penn State University
James Michael Gulla received his Master of Business Administration from Penn State University’s Smeal College of Business this spring at University Park.
Gulla received his undergraduate degree from Penn State University summa cum laude, majoring in Political Science and with a minor in Business and the Liberal Arts.
He is also a Schreyer Honors College graduate and a member of the Paterno Fellows program, which required the completion of an internship and leadership experience.
Gulla recently accepted employment with BNY Mellon, Pittsburgh, as a senior representative, collateral management/margins.
The son of Gary and June Gulla, Hermitage, James graduated with honors in 2018 from Hickory High School.
Shenandoah University
WINCHESTER, Va. – Nicholas Berent, of West Middlesex, was awarded a Master of Music in Pedagogy from Shenandoah University during its May commencement ceremony.
Miami University
OXFORD, Ohio – Michael Morelli of Hermitage graduated from Miami University in May with a bachelor’s degree in Business, Master of Accountancy degree, majoring in Accountancy, Accountancy.
