COLLEGE GRADUATES
University of Dallas
IRVING, Texas – Marie Depew, of Grove City, graduated from the University of Dallas in May with a Bachelor of Arts in English from Constantin College at UD’s spring commencement ceremony.
University of Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio – Cassie Schuhlen, of Sandy Lake, received a Master of Occupational Therapy and MaKayla Utlak, of Greenville, received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science during the May 6 commencement at the University of Findlay.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Zachary Knapp of Hermitage received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Alabama during its spring commencement ceremonies.
Butler County Community College
These area students recently graduated from Butler County Community College:
• CLARK – Troy Rodgers
• FARRELL –Shyanne Leist
• FREDONIA – Alexis Anderson and Samantha Heiser
• GREENVILLE – Delynn Jasmer, Greenville
• GROVE CITY – Ethan Barraza, Robert Burkhart and Brett Goodemote
• HARRISVILLE – Amanda Dailey and Dylan Lapen
• HERMITAGE – Rhiannon Bustillos and Lindsay Collins
• MERCER – Christina Critchlow, Catherine McIntyre-White and Abigail Montgomery
• TRANSFER – Matthew Herrera
