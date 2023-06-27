COLLEGE GRADUATES

University of Dallas

IRVING, Texas – Marie Depew, of Grove City, graduated from the University of Dallas in May with a Bachelor of Arts in English from Constantin College at UD’s spring commencement ceremony.

University of Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio – Cassie Schuhlen, of Sandy Lake, received a Master of Occupational Therapy and MaKayla Utlak, of Greenville, received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science during the May 6 commencement at the University of Findlay.

University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Zachary Knapp of Hermitage received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Alabama during its spring commencement ceremonies.

Butler County Community College

These area students recently graduated from Butler County Community College:

• CLARK – Troy Rodgers

• FARRELL –Shyanne Leist

• FREDONIA – Alexis Anderson and Samantha Heiser

• GREENVILLE – Delynn Jasmer, Greenville

GROVE CITY – Ethan Barraza, Robert Burkhart and Brett Goodemote

HARRISVILLE – Amanda Dailey and Dylan Lapen

HERMITAGE – Rhiannon Bustillos and Lindsay Collins

MERCER – Christina Critchlow, Catherine McIntyre-White and Abigail Montgomery

TRANSFER – Matthew Herrera

