Community Food Warehouse of Mercer Count is inviting the community to help stuff the bus with non-perishable food items on Saturday.
The food warehouse will be parking Myron’s Meal Mobile, its retrofitted school bus that serves summer meals, in the parking lot at Giant Eagle in Hermitage from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the hopes that it can be filled with non-perishable food items. The drive is being done in recognition of National Hunger Action Month.
Hunger Action Month is a nationwide awareness campaign for Feeding America food banks that is designed to drive awareness and inspire action to help end hunger in America, both on the national level and in Mercer County.
In Mercer County, 13.8% of people and 20.8% of children live with food insecurity. This means they do not always have access to healthy and nutritious food. Mercer County’s food insecurity rates are higher than the state Pennsylvania’s rates of 8.9% of people and 13.1% of children.
“With inflation at a 40-year high and an already elevated need for food assistance, we anticipate the lines at food pantries and feeding sites to grow longer, especially as we head into the winter months,” said executive director Rebecca Page.
The Lady Scouts will announce the winner of the Food Drive Food Fight.
For more information, contact Sarah Worthington, development manager, Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, 724-981-0353 ext. 106 or sworthington@foodwarehouse.org
