SHARON––KultureCity has partnered with Community Library of the Shenango Valley to make the venue and all programs and events it hosts sensory inclusive. This will promote a positive experience for all guests with a sensory issue who visit the library.
The certification process entailed library staff being trained by medical professionals on how to recognize those with sensory needs, and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will also be available to all guests.
Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are experienced by 1 in 6 individuals, including those with autism, dementia, PTSD and other conditions. A major barrier for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise. With its new certification, the library is better prepared to help guests with sensory sensitivities have the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.
Prior to attending, families can download the free KultureCity app, where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also, on the app is the Social Story, which provides a preview of what to expect while enjoying a library event.
“Our communities are what shapes our lives, and to know that the Community Library of the Shenango Valley is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing. We’re honored to partner with them to provide a truly inclusive experience for all fans and guests!” Uma Srivastava, Executive Director of KultureCity, said.
KultureCity is a non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change for those with sensory needs. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created over 1,000 sensory-inclusive venues in 6 countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl, MLB World Series, and MLB All Star Weekend. KultureCity has won many awards for its efforts, including the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2017 and the 2018 Clio Sports Silver for social good in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers/Quicken Loans Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Quiet Space Sensory Room at Quicken Loans Arena was a finalist for the 2018 Stadium Business Award, KultureCity was named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2019 and 2020 by FastCompany and recently won the Industry Partner Award in TheStadiumBusiness Design & Development Awards 2019.
