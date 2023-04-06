The Mercer County Dairy Princess and Promotion Committee is searching for girls interested in competing for the 2023-2024 Mercer County Dairy Princess title, as well as Junior Dairy Promoters who will serve on the dairy princess’s court and assist her in carrying out her duties of promoting the dairy industry.
The new princess will be crowned on May 21, 2023, as a kick-off to celebrate June is Dairy Month, and will serve the dairy industry for one year. She will make many appearances at schools, fairs, and grocery stores and have the opportunity to speak to civic clubs, senior citizen groups, farm and non-farm audiences and to speak on the radio to promote the dairy industry. This young lady will represent our county at the PDPPS training seminar held in July and at the Pennsylvania state pageant held in September.
Any single woman between the ages of 16 and 24 years of age by June 1 and has a family member who is a dairy farmer, dairy farm manager or herdsman; is employed in a dairy related industry; or is employed herself as a dairy farmer, dairy farm manager or herdsman, or in a dairy related industry or is the owner or leaser of at least one head of dairy cattle of the seven major dairy breeds, in a Mercer County 4-H or FFA project prior to May 1, is eligible to compete for the Mercer County Dairy Princess title. Each contestant must reside in Mercer County, have no children, and not marry or become pregnant during her reign.
Any interested young person between the ages of 4 and 24 years of age by June 1 and has a relation to the dairy industry, as noted above, is eligible to be a Junior Dairy Promoter. Junior Dairy Promoters will assist the dairy princess and alternate(s) with promotional activities, as requested, and participate in parades and special events.
Ashley Riley, the 2022-2023 Mercer County Dairy Princess, will host an informational tea for those interested in competing in the pageant at 5 p.m. April 23. Attendance for dairy princess contestants is required.
Those interested in being a Junior Dairy Promoter are also invited to attend to learn more about the program.
Reservations are due by April 17. For more information or to make reservations, contact Kristine Riley at 724-456-2783.
