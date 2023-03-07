MERCER – The Mercer County Conservation District will present the 2023 “Pioneers in Conservation” awards at its annual dinner on March 30 at the Mercer County Career Center, 776 Greenville Road, north of Mercer.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony. Tickets are $25 per person.
These awards recognize individuals and organizations who have committed to local conservation efforts and made it their mission to inspire others through their actions. This year's honorees:
• Conservationist/Lifetime Contributor John Oliver for his lifelong dedication to conserving and protecting the great natural resources of Pennsylvania;
• Educator/Teacher April Claus for her enthusiasm towards environmental education and by providing entertaining, hands-on experiences for both children and adults;
• Individual/Volunteer Dana Christy for his involvement with Shenango River Watchers and for singlehandedly installing the new mile markers along the Shenango River.
• Individual/Posthumous Pete Anthony, who was a long-time member of the Neshannock Chapter of Trout Unlimited and a founding member of the Munnell Run Cooperative Trout Nursery;
• Individual/Posthumous Gayle Hillkirk, who was a long-time member of the Neshannock Chapter of Trout Unlimited, a director of Friends of Goddard, and a co-founder of the Deer Creek Project.
Call the Mercer County Conservation District office at 724-662-2242 by March 17 to reserve a seat.
