Mercer County Cooperative Extension Association will conduct its 109th annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Leslie N. Firth Learning Center, home of Mercer County Cooperative Extension, 463 N. Perry Highway, Mercer. Deadline to reserve a seat is Wednesday (10-26-22).
The program is titled, "Let's Have an Adult Conversation About Energy and Agriculture" with Daniel Brockett, extension educator, Community Development and Energy, Penn State Extension-Venango County, Franklin.
The event includes dinner, recognition of Firth Scholarship recipients, a business meeting, a report from Mercer County 4-H Foundation, and the keynote address.
The public is invited. Cost is $25 for sirloin dinner. Deadline is Oct. 26 to register and tickets must be paid for in advance.
Register online with any major credit card at https://extension.psu.edu/annual-meeting-mercer.
Register by phone by calling 877-345-0691 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
