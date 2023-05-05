County FCU awards graduates

Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union celebrated 66 years of service to its members at their Annual Meeting, held on April 15, 2023. This year, six Continuing Education Awards for local high school graduating seniors were announced.
The following students each received $1,000 Continuing Education Awards:
Hannah Beighley, Hickory High School
Ava Gargiulo, Hickory High School
Alexa Graul, Mercer Area High School
Ella Labbiento, Sharon High School
Makayla Moose, Lakeview High School
Tamera Slater, Farrell High School
Ten additional students received honorable mention awards in the amount of $100 each:
Jack Davis, Hickory High School; Kellen DeJulia, Sharpsville Area High School; Kaelyn Fustos, Hickory High School; Clare Howard, Sharon High School; Zac Lanshcak, Hickory High School; Alexa Meszaros, Hickory High School; Amaris Denise Newell, Sharon High School; Natalie Ostheimer, Sharon High School; Christian Saxe, Commodore Perry High School; and Lauren Taylor, Jamestown Area High School.
In support of continuing education for youth in our community, the Mercer County Community FCU scholarship awards began in 2000 and has since awarded over $110,000 to area students pursuing an academic, professional, or vocational post-high school education.
