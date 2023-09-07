Coxsons celebrate 68 years of marriage

Delbert and Shirley Coxson celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary Aug. 19, 2023, at Northminster Presbyterian Church in New Castle.
They were married Aug. 13, 1955, and became members at the church's founding. They are still members of the church to this day.
More than 170 people attended the celebration, which included a live band with music, singers, and square dancing, polka dancing, and round dancing.
The party was hosted by Del and Shirley's children, Wendi Coxson Tkatch (David Reynolds), Hollie Coxson Volkay (Robert), and Darrin Coxson (Toni), along with grandchildren, Victoria Volkay Derner (Zakk), Elizabeth Volkay, and Kristopher Tkatch and Nathan and Lauren Coxson. Grandson Andrew Volkay was unable to attend.
Food was provided and friends of the couple provided desserts for the party.
